Top Through-Channel Marketing Software

Through-channel marketing software enables brands to seamlessly connect with their channel marketers, partners (such as retailers, agents, distributors, and resellers), and agencies to execute scalable marketing programs. This software facilitates the setup of customizable content experiences for local marketers or channel partners, as well as the execution of digital marketing campaigns on behalf of the brand. Also known as distributed marketing software, it offers continuous marketing support to channel partners, aiding companies in managing branding and tracking channel performance. Distinguished from partner management software, which primarily facilitates communication and content exchange between the company and its partners, through-channel marketing software focuses specifically on automating the marketing process. It provides tools for creating campaigns and marketing content, thereby reducing costs for companies. Marketers utilize this software to optimize funding for local marketing and expand advertising and local marketing messages through their distributed networks. Unlike marketing automation software, which also streamlines marketing workflows and measures campaign outcomes, through-channel marketing software is exclusively used by channel partners to amplify brands and boost revenue. It affords brands greater control over the use of marketing materials within distributed networks while offering partners flexibility to customize marketing content. Through-channel marketing software often integrates with CRM software, enabling partners to upload leads and additional records for marketing purposes. To be included in the Through-Channel Marketing category, a product must: * Allow channel partners to access marketing materials, assets, and tools through an automated platform. * Provide lead management capabilities, including lead nurturing, lead scoring, and lead tracking. * Assist channel partners in implementing effective, scalable, and brand-compliant marketing campaigns. * Offer reporting features to track the success of through-channel marketing programs, encompassing emails, events, digital advertising, and other metrics.