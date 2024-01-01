WebCatalog

Marvia

Marvia

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: getmarvia.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Marvia on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Marvia is a SaaS-based Local Marketing Automation platform. This software simplifies every aspect of distributed marketing and enables organizations to centrally control their marketing materials while customizing and publishing them on a local level. Organize, customize and distribute your marketing content with ease and maximize results with Marvia. Marvia offers a comprehensive one-stop-solution that enables organizations to organize, customize, and distribute branded materials seamlessly across their entire network. Equipped with a suite of powerful features, including a Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, dynamic templates, marketing shop, and the recently launched Template Studio, Marvia streamlines repetitive tasks and delivers substantial time and cost savings for brands. Marvia is the go-to choice for numerous esteemed brands in over 90 countries, such as Domino's Pizza, KidStrong, Steve Madden, ZEISS, Pedego, Boston Pizza, and Toyota.

Categories:

Business
Through-Channel Marketing Software

Website: getmarvia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Marvia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

StructuredWeb

StructuredWeb

structuredweb.com

JGSullivan Interactive

JGSullivan Interactive

jgsullivan.com

Vartopia

Vartopia

vartopia.com

xAmplify

xAmplify

xamplify.com

Channext

Channext

channext.com

Vibe.co

Vibe.co

vibe.co

MioDatos

MioDatos

miodatos.com

PowerChord

PowerChord

powerchord.com

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

Relevize

Relevize

relevize.com

Impartner

Impartner

impartner.com

Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix

amp.vg

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.