MioDatos is a marketing automation platform designed for all your marketing needs! You can create marketing campaigns, beautiful emails, social media posts, landing pages, referral campaigns, marketing documents and more! Create marketing campaigns for the quarter, new product launches, holidays and so on. MioDatos also allows companies to create co-branded marketing campaigns then share those campaigns with their channel partners.

Website: miodatos.com

