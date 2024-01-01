Top MioDatos Alternatives
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb provides prominent technology brands like IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform and Veeam — along with many other growing brands — with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use channel marketing automation platform. Since 1999, StructuredWeb has combined an innovative platform with proven...
JGSullivan Interactive
jgsullivan.com
Innovative online marketing solutions for consumer brand companies selling through channels -- connecting strong brands, independent dealers and consumers together. Founded originally in 1955 as JGSullivan Advertising, today JGSullivan Interactive's vision is to transform local marketing using 21st...
Vartopia
vartopia.com
Vartopia believes that there are two sides to the partner relationship with vendors. While most PRM's focus on the partner-facing side of the channel tech stack. Vartopia has not only built an industry-leading Partner Portal, but has also built its application to work seamlessly within your CRM. Va...
Marvia
getmarvia.com
Marvia is a SaaS-based Local Marketing Automation platform. This software simplifies every aspect of distributed marketing and enables organizations to centrally control their marketing materials while customizing and publishing them on a local level. Organize, customize and distribute your marketin...
xAmplify
xamplify.com
A channel marketing automation platform designed for simplicity, xAmplify helps engage your partners, generate partner-led leads and enables your partners to close deals. It works at any stage of your channel maturity. With decades of experience, xAmplify is designed with your partners in mind. Th...
Channext
channext.com
Turn more partners into revenue with Channext's Partner Success Platform. Scale your partner enablement, marketing, and sales activities via one single platform. Discover how Channext helps you: * Segment and manage your partners for success management at scale. * Increase partner marketing partici...
Vibe.co
vibe.co
Vibe allows any marketer, any brand, of any size, to advertise on TV within 5 minutes. Run TV campaigns easily on over 500 TV channels and streaming apps.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile mar...
Relevize
relevize.com
Relevize empowers channel marketers to execute paid advertising campaigns at scale on behalf of their partners. Create campaigns that are seamlessly pushed out to dozens of partners to drive leads. Relevize's campaign launcher ensures that every campaign is optimized to maximize lead generation ac...
Impartner
impartner.com
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel partner management technologies — including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive ...
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified partner enablement platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables ...