Top Other Event Management Software - Bolivia
User satisfaction in Other Event Management is most positively influenced by "Ease of Use" and "Quality of Support," identified as the top two factors. An algorithm is employed to select attributes within this category that are most likely to predict user satisfaction.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
Customize online Card invitations, Flyers, and greetings that reflect your personal style—for weddings, holidays, birthdays, and all the moments that matter.
LiveVoice
livevoice.io
LiveVoice.io is the smart app solution for audio transmission at on-site and online events. Perfect for: - Simultaneous interpretation - Guided Tours - Silent stages and more You can use any smartphone, tablet or computer. No extra hardware necessary. Works via WIFI and mobile data. As a flexible cl...
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
Ticketlight
ticketlight.co.uk
Ticketlight is a self-service event and venue ticketing system made for event organisers.
Jurnee
jurnee.io
The global platform for all your team events. Access hundreds of cool experiences, book in minutes and streamline your internal processes all in one place. Set up your policies, define your budget and access hundreds of activities to make sure your teams stay connected wherever they are.
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
boothX
boothx.app
In today's fast-paced business world, effective event management is essential for companies to create impactful experiences and connect with potential customers. With the rise of technology, event oranizers are increasingly relying on innovative tools to streamline operations and maximize their retu...
PopBookings
popbookings.com
With PopBookings, you can keep everything in one place so everyone is on the same page. Streamlining your staffing business processes helps keep you and your team organized. Everyone can reference the same information within the account. Save time with our powerful tools.
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com is a web application and workflow optimization platform that provides software integrations, actionable data, and a branded social networking experience to save you time, prevent errors, and reduce costs associated with planning and delivering virtual events including webinars, confer...
EventPipe
eventpipe.com
EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event housing management for event producers, housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs). EventPipe is a comprehensive solution that covers the full event housing lifecycle. Users can complet...
VeeSpaces
veespaces.com
Exhibition Kit Exhibiting made easy! Exhibiting at live trade shows? Try VeeSpaces Digital Exhibition Kit. Create badges with custom QR codes for information exchange. Get mobile apps for lead capture & integrations. Create 3D, VR & AR product presentations to enhance buyer experiences. Keep your st...
Minimob
minimob.com
Minimob deliver successful user acquisition strategies through our full stack mobile advertising interface. Ask us how!
Inviter
inviter.com
Inviter helps to send video invitations, video greetings with friends, family, users, subscribers, followers, employees and customers.
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
Modular festival and music event management software that allows you to manage festival operations, accreditation, teams, and artists.
Ultiplace
ultiplace.com
Ultiplace represents a groundbreaking virtual event platform for hosting trade shows that empowers event organizers to swiftly set up their online events using an innovative and responsible approach. Its intuitive, rapid, and fully-automated that makes it an ideal solution for event organizers. Rega...
Summon
getsummon.com
Summon is a comprehensive, ticketless valet parking solution designed to modernize and simplify operations for a wide variety of settings—restaurants, hotels, events, retail, as well as residential and commercial locations. Our platform is built for scalability, catering to both single and multi-loc...
Spalba
spalba.com
Spalba is a SaaS enabled Marketplace simplifying event planning for enterprises. We are reinventing the way corporate events are planned. The pain of doing an event from finding the venue/ right vendors/ right agency along with understanding the ROI of your event is very scattered and Spalba is stit...
SlidesUp
slidesup.com
SlidesUp is the hub for all your conference planning. No more spreadsheets and duplication across tools. Once you plan with SlidesUp, everything gets updated in a single, central location.
PouchNATION
pouchnation.com
PouchNATION is a SaaS-based platform with NFC wearable technology and a one-stop guest management solution, focused on venues and live events to digitize their operations and deliver a worry-free experience to their guests, online and/or offline, providing advanced insights that enhance revenues and...
Lets.events
lets.events
Lets.events is a hassle free guest list management and check-in tool for event planners that boosts public participation. We provide the most intuitive and user friendly guest management tool for events of any size. Participants can be added manually, via excel import or event shared links on social...
GuestQueue
guestqueue.com
The complete event guest list management solution. No, seriously, we do one thing, and we do it better than anybody!
GruupMeet
gruupmeet.com
Real-time Data and Insights. Superior Disruption Care. Event Communications Platform. Registration for Transportation, Tours, Activities, Dine-arounds.
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter is a simple, easy-to-use event delivery platform that helps you centralize your communications, operations and safety processes - connecting your entire team in one place. Streamline your delivery, be prepared for things that can go wrong and increase crew engagement at your next event. Show...
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto is a free ticketing software that manage and promote events, sell tickets online, and track how well the event is doing.
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
Concierge Team helps event managers send scheduled and two-way text messages (SMS) with event guests.
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard is a free, all-in-one event planning and communication tool where you can organize events for groups 10-1000+ with a clear guest list. As a modular platform, Guestboard allows you to pick and choose the exact tools your group event needs: Message Board, Shared Documents and Files, Guest L...
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch enables partnerships by streamlining the sponsorship sales process. You can leverage our data to search, discover, and perform due diligence on brands. You also have a place to showcase your pitch. Five key benefits of SponsorPitch: 1. Providing you with member-only deal data on brands ...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr is the Nonprofit Marketing Platform, purpose-built to help organizations unlock more impact and more revenue. With easy-to-use advertising, email, social media, and digital engagement tools, Feathr helps you increase awareness, boost online donations, promote events, recruit volunteers, and u...