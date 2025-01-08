App store for web apps
Top Marketing Analytics Software - French Polynesia
Marketing analytics software comprises tools and processes that empower organizations to assess and oversee their marketing initiatives by measuring performance. In essence, these solutions streamline and enhance a business's marketing strategies and activities. By leveraging marketing analytics software, businesses can elevate their return on investment (ROI) through the identification of effective marketing methods, allowing for adjustments in campaigns to maximize conversions and sales. This type of software considers marketing efforts across diverse channels and target audiences, spanning email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and web analytics. Typically available as a standalone solution, marketing analytics software integrates campaign data through connections with a company's marketing technology stack, including marketing automation software, CRM software, digital advertising software, and digital analytics software. However, some all-in-one marketing platforms, like certain marketing automation products, come equipped with built-in reporting features.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of time, in full granular detail — Klaviyo makes it easy to create, deliver, and optimize incredibly sophisticated and personalized experiences across email, SMS, mobile apps, reviews, the web, paid ads, and more. Join more than 130K paying customers using Klaviyo to increase conversions and customer lifetime value — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Marketing automation software for faster business growth. Zoho MarketingHub is an all-in-one marketing automation software that helps you successfully manage your marketing activities across multiple channels. Generate more leads, convert them to customers, and retain them longer.
Funnel
funnel.io
Funnel is the leading marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance. Funnel takes care of the boring stuff and heavy lifting, so you can focus on the juicy bits: discovering how your marketing can improve. With Funnel you can connect data from any marketing platform, store, organize, and share it with any visualization tool or data warehouse – all without writing a single line of code. A marketing data hub that is a single source of truth for your marketing performance. Connect all your marketing data Funnel allows you to collect data from more than 500 marketing and sales platforms in a few clicks. Our fast, reliable, maintenance-free, and robust solution makes it easy to scale across teams, regions, or brands Store your data Funnel offers a central storehouse for all your original data along with any custom fields that you create. All while meeting the toughest standards for governance, security, and control. Your data is always up to date, complete, accurate, and ready for reporting and analysis. Organize your data With prebuilt and custom rules, you can easily and automatically prepare you data for analysis. Apply game-changing transformations without affecting the underlying data -- giving you unparalleled analytical flexibility. Share anywhere effortlessly Ensure your marketing data reaches any destination, reporting tool, or data warehouse. That includes your tools for reporting, building dashboards, analysis, and more. All while maintaining complete control from the central marketing data hub. Our mission is to help marketers like you to become more data-driven. Funnel helps more than 1000 customers to grow their business – including digital leaders like Home Depot, Havas Media, and Samsung. Sign up for Funnel and get started today!
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily removes data-related manual work and hassle from a marketer's day-to-day. You can replace multiple slow and complex tools with one platform. And unlike others on the market, Whatagraph is easy-to-use, reliable, and makes working with data (managing, blending, and visualizing cross-channel data) swift and easy for anyone in a team: Connect all your marketing data in a single hub without third-party tools and connectors. Manage and organize unstructured, scattered cross-channel data with no-code transformations. It's easy enough for anyone in a marketing team to execute advanced data management tasks without an analytics skillset, coding, or tech knowledge. In a few clicks, create stunning visualizations of your connected and prepared cross-channel data. Quickly turning it into analysis- or presentation-ready reports, dashboards, or standalone graphs, charts, funnels, or tables. Finally, automate how you share or deliver that data to any destination: clients, stakeholders, teammates, or other tools and platforms. Whether you are presenting to a boardroom or your clients or looking for insights to improve campaigns, you are confident that you have a reliable and fast platform with all the up-to-date data in one place presented in a clear and visual way. It will take you minutes instead of hours to prepare, and it will take you minutes instead of hours to scale it for new clients or data sources.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (buying, procurement, merchandising, marketing, and distribution) all perceive products differently, and use different metrics to manage their activities. We see the most friction between marketing and the rest of the organisation, as it’s difficult to break marketing efforts down to the SKU level, as well as to make SKU-level data actionable in marketing. This results in the true cost of promotion not being calculated into product margin, which leads to overinvestment in bad products and underinvestment in potentially good products. Product performance management overcomes the difficulties described above by combining product data across marketing channels with business data about SKUs to create a combined view of true product performance. This can be used to drive marketing efforts or support critical business decisions (e.g. pricing or purchasing of products). The PPM platform also connects directly to the ad networks. With ROI Hunter, e-commerce marketers can build and launch more profitable campaigns all from the same platform.
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful analytics features normally found in complicated enterprise tools and made them accessible to growing businesses. Build beautiful custom dashboards without code, so you always know how you're performing. Create automated reports to share updates, dashboards, and context with your team or clients. Set goals for every team, and track their progress automatically. Use Benchmarks to see how you compare to companies like yours, and find opportunities to improve. Use Forecasts to predict future performance and plan better now. And automatically monitor your company's performance with custom email and Slack updates.
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest, and others channels all on one screen. Don’t waste time on manual tasks, increase your productivity and results with digital marketing. Try it now and see how Reportei will optimize the way you work. --- Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds See on a single screen the main indicators of: Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest and other channels. Don't waste time on manual tasks, increase your productivity and results with digital marketing. Carry out a simple test now and see how Reportei will optimize the way you work.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s AI analyzes data from every one of these interactions, generating a customized action plan that ensures you achieve your brand’s goal - whether it’s converting non-users, finding your whitespace or growing market share. Hundreds of brands including Clorox, Harry’s, Expedia, Tatcha and Keurig Dr Pepper are using ProQuo to grow with certainty.
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your customer data into sales.
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to have in your dashboards. And above all, we're known for our mind-blowing customer support. You won't be left alone with a tool and a few Help Center articles (although, if you that's what you prefer, that's okay too!). If what you need is a dedicated member of our team that makes sure you're up and running in no time, and is always available to answer questions whenever you need, that's exactly what you'll get!
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day lives of marketers easier. Here’s how Vaizle customers use the tool to increase productivity and scale marketing operations profitably: 1. Get quick actionable insights from marketing data 2. Visualize marketing data from multiple channels in a single live dashboard 3. Save time by using data connectors to automatically update marketing reports 4. Create white-labeled marketing reports for leadership and clients 5. Scale marketing operations effectively by maintaining checks and balances Social media analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta: Facebook and Instagram 2. YouTube 3. LinkedIn Ad platforms Analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta Ads 2. Google Ads 3. LinkedIn Ads 4. Amazon Ads Web analytics and data connectors: 1. Google Analytics 2. Google Search Console Analytics 3. Shopify Analytics
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
DIGITAL MARKETING REPORTING MADE EASY. Import all your Digital MK data into Google Sheets, Data Studio, Business Intelligence platforms (Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, JSON) and BigQuery in seconds. The best Supermetrics alternative.
Otterfish
otterfish.com
Otterfish is the easiest way to create and run Facebook Ads and Instagram Ads. We have built it especially for SMEs that struggle to find time or skills for Digital Marketing, Otterfish makes it so easy anyone in your team can run high performing Ads! The software offers features such as ad creation, publishing, audience testing, performance tracking and more. Free plan available, try it today.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
All your marketing data, wherever you need it. Supermetrics streamlines the delivery of data from 100+ sales and marketing platforms into the analytics and reporting tools marketers use to make better decisions. With Supermetrics, businesses can aggregate siloed data from marketing and sales platforms, such as Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, and Instagram, into their go-to reporting, analytics, and storage platform — whether that’s a BI tool, a spreadsheet, a data visualization tool, a data lake, or a data warehouse. The result is greater insights into your marketing data, considerable time and cost savings by eliminating manual copy/paste, and improved marketing performance based on data-backed decisions. Supermetrics enables marketers, and the analysts and engineers who support them, to spend more time using data and less time moving data. Supermetrics is used by +700k marketers in over 120 countries and 15% of all global advertising spend is reported through Supermetrics.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Mandala AI.
mandalasystem.com
Mandala Analytics is an accessible online listening and monitoring tool designed to provide valuable and actionable insights for businesses of all kinds and sizes. The system constantly monitors millions of channels daily and captures billions of mentions from all continents and languages by using advanced business analytics AI. Mandala Analytics provides you with the most crucial and quality data, essential for making key decisions for your business. It helps you identify and analyze gaps in marketing efforts, future business opportunities, consumer behavior, competitor analysis and more.
EasyInsights
easyinsights.ai
Combine Ad costs & clicks, app analytics, website conversions and CRM data to get the complete picture of your marketing performance. Laser focus on revenue generation and profitability by automating tedious data transformation tasks to generate insights. Automate your data push to any BI tool, just choose data sources and columns and create data flow with in two minutes. This becomes the single source of truth for your entire digital marketing team.
Metrics Watch
metricswatch.com
Email-based marketing reporting tool. Analytics, SEO, PPC, SEM, or social media reports & dashboards sent via email to your clients. And it's NOT a PDF or a link!
Marketing Evolution
marketingevolution.com
We empower marketers to take action. Marketing Evolution helps you integrate and centralize all of your marketing programs, enabling you to track your cross-channel marketing investments from upper funnel awareness to lower funnel conversions, understand incremental media effectiveness, and track your KPIs--all in one dashboard. Then, we empower you to shift from insights to action. Run experimental media scenarios and discover how a change in investment, media type, or channel can help you achieve your desired outcome, and maximize ROI. Finally, put your media plan into action and track your performance to see your progress in over time.
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to drive profitable growth. Lexer’s onboarding, implementation, and strategic consulting services will help fill any gaps in your team’s resources to ensure a smooth, successful CDXP adoption. CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM > With one of the simplest integrations in the industry, Lexer’s CDP will effortlessly combine, cleanse, standardize, and enrich your data into an actionable single view of the customer. Our tools and team will help boost your customer IQ with AI-powered predictive analytics, third-party data enrichment, and targeted customer surveys. MARKETING > Lexer’s marketing solution enables you to quickly identify the right customers, messages, creative, and channels for your marketing campaigns. Designed for business users—not data scientists—our easy-to-use tools allow you to orchestrate highly targeted campaigns across every channel, reducing waste and improving engagement. With effective tools to track change and quantify impact, you can easily demonstrate the value of your marketing activities. RETAIL > Lexer’s retail solution guides sales associates through interactions with each customer to improve the relevancy and impact of the in-store experience. Complete customer profiles allow you to build authentic relationships at scale. With access to detailed purchase histories and preference information, you can tailor the customer experience, capture data that’s traditionally lost, provide informed product recommendations, and configure next best actions for consistently high-quality engagement. SERVICE > Lexer’s service solution brings all customer data, inboxes, workflows, and feedback forms together to enable informed, fully contextualized service interactions. With access to rich insights about the person behind each service request, your team can enter every conversation with the full context they need to provide consistent, high-quality service. Pre-configured next best actions for common requests allow you to guide agents’ responses and achieve personalization at scale. We are a private, Australian-founded company with a team of 100+ working with over 150 brands in Australia, Asia and the USA.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Oviond
oviond.com
Digital Marketing dashboards & reporting your clients will love in under 5 minutes. Showcase your marketing agency's value while optimizing client ROI with automated, fully customizable cross channel digital marketing dashboards and reports.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
GAannotations
gaannotations.com
Automate your Google Analytics Annotations with GAannotations and add the missing pieces to the puzzle with manual annotations or upload bulk annotations via API, CSV, and Automations. Annotations for GA4 and Universal Analytics supported!
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Conversion integrations with Segment, Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo and more! User level attribution AND account-based attribution. Cohort-based reporting that shows ROAS by channel by day, week, or month for actionable insights. This is the system you've been looking for.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports for full lifecycle insights that bridge departmental gaps. Woopra’s proprietary tracking technology tracks usage across your website, product and mobile applications. In addition, the platform offers 51+ one-click integrations with partners such as Salesforce, Marketo, Intercom and Segment to seamlessly unify disparate data points across tools and teams. As data flows into Woopra, People Profiles reveal a full behavioral history for each user, from their first touch to conversion and beyond. Making every engagement an opportunity to create more personalized experiences and support. Advanced analytics features include non-linear Customer Journeys, Trends and Retention reports powered by consolidated data. Translating numbers into people and opening entirely new views of the who, the what and the how in your data. Finally, Woopra's Triggers empower teams to take real-time action on their data. Automatically personalize page content, trigger a chat message, enrolls segments drip campaigns, update a lead status or customize a promotion with zero latency. Combined with powerful behavioral and demographic data, companies are able to deliver personalized experiences through the right channel, at the right time. With more than 200,000 users and 1,000 innovative customers across the world, Woopra provides the first unified analytics solution that is used by SaaS, eCommerce and On-Demand services for understanding, engaging and connecting with customers through data.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO for running and scaling their digital experimentation. VWO is the world’s leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Gathering user insights, prioritizing hypotheses, planning a roadmap, conducting tests, analyzing results - VWO lets you cover the whole 9 yards. VWO is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With certifications including BS and ISO, VWO is fully GDPR compliant and provides robust security by design and default. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO is built for Enterprises! VWO’s global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay and has helped more than 4,500 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments to date.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Build 6 types of heatmaps for all your pages automatically to understand what is getting their attention. • Set up funnels to watch where and why your visitors drop. • Use form analytics to improve your lead generation. • Launch feedback campaigns to learn more about your visitors. • Analyze your data any way you need with powerful filtering options available in all plans. • Spend time fixing your website issues rather than finding them by filtering your visits by friction score, our machine-learning tool available at no extra cost and on all plans.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Recruit Holdings.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEngage empowers businesses to understand, engage, and retain customers effectively. - UNIFY CUSTOMER DATA: WebEngage enables businesses to consolidate customer data from various sources, providing real-time insights and allowing dynamic micro-segmentation for targeted campaigns based on specific customer attributes and behaviors. - MULTI-CHANNEL JOURNEYS: With WebEngage's intuitive drag-and-drop workflow builder, businesses can seamlessly design and automate multi-channel customer journeys, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, and more. - TARGETED CAMPAIGNS: WebEngage empowers businesses to automate personalized campaigns triggered by customer actions and predefined business events. This ensures timely and relevant communication to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates. - AI-DRIVEN PREDICTIVE MODELS: WebEngage Analytics dashboard empowers all metrics required to segment, engage and retain priority customers, churn to convert windows and ROI optimization,This allows businesses to focus their interventions and campaigns for maximum impact and better ROI. - 1:1 PERSONALIZATION: WebEngage enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. By incorporating user intent, preferences, and other relevant data, businesses can tailor their communications to each individual customer, fostering omni-channel customer engagement. What's more? WebEngage’s platform is quick and easy to integrate. Compatible with range of ESP and MSP, all it takes is a few hours from the tech team. Presence across the globe: With headquarters in India, WebEngage has expanded its operations globally with offices and presence in the Middle East & Africa region, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
RedTrack
redtrack.io
RedTrack is an advanced analytics & automation platform for the cookieless world. With RedTrack you are able to receive real-time accurate conversion data from your marketing channels. As a marketer or executive, you are able to get unbiased performance insights, prevent ad waste, and scale revenue for the company. RedTrack creates solution for affiliate marketers, e-commerce businesses, as well as marketing agencies.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for easy client management - Template management with version controls - In-App Inbox for website and app (React, Angular, JS, Flutter - embedded & Headless components) - SMS, Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp, Mobile & web push integration - Batching notifications & Digests - Routing notifications between multiple channels - Brand management to send notifications to customer's end users - Out-of-the-box user preference management - Vendor fallback, switch with auto-intelligent routing - Run campaigns on top of the data warehouse - Real-time logs, analytics, and failure alerts
Reeport
reeport.io
Reeport helps building smart data reports and share them through Excel, Power Point, PDF and more.
Nugit
nugit.co
Nugit is an automated Data Storytelling Platform, going beyond a dashboard, helping to enable people to sift through overwhelming and complex data to find the insights and opportunities within. Nugit is able to provide these insights through data storytelling at scale, so it's immediately able to be understood.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White Labeled - create own branded reports * Hosted client portals - drive more traffic to your website * 50+ Integrations with all you favourite marketing platforms * 100+ pre-built templates for client portal dashboards and reports * Unlimited reports, dashboards, users from just 5 USD per client White Label Client portals hosted on agency websites drive client traffic and update customers of the agency progress. Unlimited users, unlimited reports, over 50 integrations with Social Media, SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, Keywords analysis from Octoboard - One client reporting platform for Marketing Agencies and busy marketeers.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful is the easiest way to get visual dashboard and automated team status reports to keep every stakeholder updated on the status of a project. Screenful integrates with most common task management tools like Jira or Trello, GitLab and Asana, and builds reports and insights based on your projects and tasks. It’s an out-of-the-box dashboard with minimal setup needed from the user. WIth Screenful dashboards, users can track things like team velocity, task/issue lead & cycle times, current bottlenecks, and get a high level view across all of their projects. Consider it as the dashboards in steroids of your favourite task management tool!