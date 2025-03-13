Top Handwritten Notes Software

App store for web apps

Handwritten notes software enables businesses to create personalized letters for clients and other important contacts. These tools are useful for sending mail related to company announcements, customer introductions, thank-you notes, and special occasions, all at scale. They provide high-quality stationery and simulate authentic handwriting. Some vendors offer teams to handwrite each note, while others digitally replicate handwriting styles for a realistic appearance. This software is primarily used by sales and marketing teams for regular client communications but can also be utilized by HR and office managers for mass communications. Using this software can enhance customer relationships, boost retention and loyalty, and improve open rates for physical mail. Additionally, it saves time and resources typically spent on direct mail campaigns and reduces the risk of errors. Many solutions in this category also offer mailing services, removing the need to compile and ship physical mail.

Handwrytten

Handwrytten

handwrytten.com

Handwrytten lets you send real cards with handwritten messages and optional gift cards, combining convenience with a personal touch for communication.

Postable

Postable

postable.com

Postable helps users collect mailing addresses and send customizable digital or physical greeting cards for various occasions.

Handwrite

Handwrite

handwrite.io

Handwrite app enables users to send personal, handwritten cards at scale using robots with real pens. It offers a fast, easy, and affordable solution.

LettrLabs

LettrLabs

lettrlabs.com

LettrLabs offers B2B marketing solutions using handwritten communication, providing personalized cards, postcards, product inserts, and data services for lead identification.

Punkpost

Punkpost

punkpost.com

Punkpost lets users send customized, handwritten greeting cards through mail, bridging digital communication with traditional correspondence.

IgnitePOST

IgnitePOST

ignitepost.com

IgnitePOST sends personalized handwritten letters using robotic technology, aiming to enhance customer relationships and improve response rates in marketing campaigns.

