App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Generative AI Software - Australia
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
Submit New App
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Writeseed
writeseed.com
Writeseed is an AI writer and an alternative to Jasper.ai Copy.ai Rytr or Writesonic. With our AI copywriting tool you can create ad copy, blog posts or SEO content with one click. You can choose from over 70+ templates, which our AI writer offers for your writing. One of them is an AI article writ...
WordHero
wordhero.co
WordHero is an AI writing assistant designed for writers, marketers, and business owners. It literally takes a few seconds to generate different forms of content: blogs, emails, social media posts, product descriptions, and a lot more in just one click. Isn’t it amazing to have a tool to create a ...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
Booth AI
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional ...
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
Frase
frase.io
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter,...
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite...
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writin...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
dupdub
dupdub.com
DupDub is an innovative all-in-one content creation platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to help users effortlessly craft high-quality content and streamline their workflows. DupDub's user-friendly platform is powered by cutting-edge AI that enables users to seamlessly convert their ideas ...
Ava AI
hiava.ai
Ava - Your Personal AI Writing Assistant Ava is an innovative AI-powered writing assistant designed to revolutionize the way you create content. With a rich knowledge base that includes Shakespeare and 10% of the internet, Ava helps you generate high-quality articles, blogs, ads, emails, social med...
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of...
nichesss
nichesss.com
nichesss is an AI-powered content generator and idea generator that aims to help entrepreneurs, marketers, bloggers and agencies create high-converting marketing copy and content. With over 150+ AI tools, nichesss can generate blog posts, social media posts, marketing copy, and even profitable busi...
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Un...
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating ...
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, ...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generat...
Craiyon
craiyon.com
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps y...
Imagine Me
imagineme.app
ImagineMe is a new AI art generator that lets you generate stunning art of yourself from a simple text description. Anything you can imagine.
Moonbeam
gomoonbeam.com
Moonbeam is an AI-powered long-form writing assistant that helps users generate content quickly and easily. It is designed to create content for essays, stories, articles, blogs, and other long-form content. It is equipped with a Wizard that allows users to instantly turn their jumbled notes into a...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...