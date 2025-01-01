App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Fraud Detection Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Fraud Detection Software

Fraud detection software, also known as online fraud detection software, is designed to identify and prevent illegitimate and high-risk online activities. These tools work by continuously monitoring user behavior and calculating risk levels to detect potentially fraudulent purchases, transactions, or access attempts. IT and compliance departments, particularly in businesses and digital banking companies, rely on these tools to monitor and mitigate the risk of fraud among their users. By adopting fraud detection software, companies aim to safeguard sensitive information, prevent cyberattacks, and protect against fraudulent transactions and identity theft. Leveraging machine learning and real-time behavior analytics, these tools can classify risks in real-time, considering factors such as device and IP reputation. Although there is some overlap with e-commerce fraud protection software, fraud detection solutions are primarily focused on real-time monitoring, detection, and alerting of fraudulent activities, whereas e-commerce tools are more concerned with regulatory enforcement and analyzing purchasing behaviors.

Submit New App


GeoComply

GeoComply

geocomply.com

GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.

Castle

Castle

castle.io

Castle is a platform for identity and fraud risk management, helping teams prevent fraud during signup, login, and transactions through an integrated SDK.

LexisNexis

LexisNexis

lexisnexis.com

The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.

Onfido

Onfido

onfido.com

Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.

Fingerprint

Fingerprint

fingerprint.com

Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.

Authorize.net

Authorize.net

authorize.net

Authorize.net enables small businesses to process credit card and eCheck payments online, in-person, and via mobile, while ensuring secure transactions and customer data protection.

Pipl

Pipl

pipl.com

Pipl is an app for conducting detailed searches across various data sources to gather and manage information efficiently while ensuring data privacy.

Sumsub

Sumsub

sumsub.com

Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

hCaptcha

hCaptcha

hcaptcha.com

hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.

iDenfy

iDenfy

idenfy.com

iDenfy is an identity verification platform that uses AI and biometric tech to ensure secure user verification and compliance for businesses.

IPQS

IPQS

ipqualityscore.com

IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.

Stytch

Stytch

stytch.com

Stytch is an identity platform providing secure, passwordless authentication solutions for developers, including SDKs for easy integration in web and mobile apps.

Authsignal

Authsignal

authsignal.com

Authsignal is an authentication platform offering passkeys and passwordless solutions for secure customer identity verification and fraud mitigation.

CHEQ

CHEQ

cheq.ai

CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.

Bolt Merchant

Bolt Merchant

bolt.com

The Bolt Merchant app streamlines payment processing and order management, offering secure and easy checkout solutions for both online and in-store transactions.

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.

Ocrolus

Ocrolus

ocrolus.com

Ocrolus is a document AI platform that automates document analysis for financial decision-making, focusing on accuracy and efficiency in processes like mortgage origination.

Recorded Future

Recorded Future

recordedfuture.com

Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.

Socure

Socure

socure.com

Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.

Prove

Prove

prove.com

Prove is an app that helps businesses verify customer identities via phone, facilitating onboarding, servicing, and secure transactions with multi-factor authentication.

Trustpair

Trustpair

trustpair.com

Trustpair is a payment fraud prevention platform that secures P2P processes for companies through automated account verification and risk management.

Forter

Forter

forter.com

Forter is a fraud prevention platform that analyzes transactions in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, enhancing security in digital commerce.

SEON

SEON

seon.io

SEON is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and prevent fraud using real-time data analysis, digital profiling, and customizable AI-driven rules.

Sift

Sift

sift.com

Sift is an AI-based platform that helps businesses prevent fraud and secure user identities, serving over 700 clients like DoorDash and Yelp.

DataDome

DataDome

datadome.co

DataDome protects websites and apps from online fraud and bot attacks using machine learning, offering real-time threat detection and continuous traffic analysis.

Inscribe

Inscribe

inscribe.ai

Inscribe AI automates onboarding and underwriting tasks for risk teams, helping reduce manual effort and fraud losses without increasing personnel or costs.

Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911

chargebacks911.com

Chargebacks911 helps businesses manage and reduce chargebacks, utilizing advanced technology for fraud detection and offering customizable, integrated solutions.

Fraud.net

Fraud.net

fraud.net

Fraud.net is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and manage fraudulent activities using AI and data analytics.

NoFraud

NoFraud

nofraud.com

NoFraud is an app that provides real-time fraud detection for eCommerce, protecting businesses from fraudulent transactions and enhancing the checkout experience for customers.

Verosint

Verosint

verosint.com

Verosint is an app that provides account fraud detection and identity assurance for online businesses using signal-based methods.

Eftsure

Eftsure

eftsure.com

Eftsure is a payment verification platform that prevents fraud by verifying supplier payment details, ensuring secure financial transactions for businesses.

CertifID

CertifID

certifid.com

CertifID is an app for verifying identities and securing financial transactions, specifically to prevent wire fraud in real estate and related industries.

Netacea

Netacea

netacea.com

Netacea provides bot protection for online brands by detecting and mitigating sophisticated automated threats across websites, APIs, and apps without needing agents.

Oscilar

Oscilar

oscilar.com

Oscilar is an AI-driven platform that detects and prevents online transaction fraud in real-time, enhancing financial security for users and businesses.

Trustfull

Trustfull

trustfull.com

Trustfull is a real-time risk assessment platform that analyzes digital footprints to help companies detect fraud and assess risks for various use cases.

FraudLabs Pro

FraudLabs Pro

fraudlabspro.com

FraudLabs Pro is an app that helps e-commerce merchants detect and prevent online fraud, reducing chargebacks and improving order management efficiency.

Riskified

Riskified

riskified.com

Riskified is an eCommerce fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to detect fraudulent transactions and protect online merchants with a chargeback guarantee.

Eye4Fraud

Eye4Fraud

eye4fraud.com

Eye4Fraud screens and verifies online orders for sellers, ensuring transaction legitimacy and reducing fraud risks.

Kount

Kount

kount.com

Kount is fraud detection software that helps businesses prevent fraud and chargebacks through customizable rules and data analysis to protect their financial interests.

Signifyd

Signifyd

signifyd.com

Signifyd provides eCommerce fraud protection, helping merchants secure transactions, prevent abuse, and enhance customer trust throughout the online shopping journey.

ClearSale

ClearSale

br.clear.sale

ClearSale offers comprehensive e-commerce fraud protection, using machine learning and expert analysts to prevent fraud and reduce false declines, ensuring secure transactions.

Ravelin

Ravelin

ravelin.com

Ravelin is a fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to enhance payment security and minimize online transaction fraud for businesses.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Fraud Detection Software - WebCatalog