Top Food Traceability Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Food traceability software enables users to research, track, and store detailed information about food products. Companies utilize this software to maintain comprehensive records of food orders and their sources. These platforms offer tools to monitor the origins of inventory across various products and shipments. A key feature is their support for maintaining health and safety compliance. Many traceability solutions also include tools for optimizing spending and budgeting, generating allergy warnings, and facilitating communication with suppliers. While some food service management and distribution software includes traceability features, they often come with a wide range of additional functionalities.
Submit New App
FoodDocs
fooddocs.com
FoodDocs is a food safety management app that helps businesses comply with safety standards, streamline monitoring, and improve traceability in food production.
Safefood 360
safefood360.com
Safefood 360° is a cloud-based app for managing food safety and supplier quality, offering tools for monitoring, audits, and compliance across multiple sites.
Erudus
erudus.com
Erudus provides reliable allergy, nutritional, and technical product data sourced from the food industry.
FreshCheq
freshcheq.com
FreshCheq is an app designed for restaurants and food trucks to streamline line checks and food logs, replacing paper logs and simplifying reporting.
Otrafy
otrafy.com
Otrafy is a cloud-based app that improves communication and document workflow between buyers and suppliers in the food industry for better safety and compliance.
OurRecords
ourrecords.com
OurRecords is a supplier compliance management app that helps manage supplier requirements like agreements and certifications for any number of suppliers.
Brizo FoodMetrics
brizodata.com
Brizo FoodMetrics is a marketing intelligence platform that provides food service professionals with data-driven insights to improve market strategies and operational efficiency.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.