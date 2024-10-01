Top Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms - Malta Most Popular Recently Added

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms are tools designed to automate the detection and resolution of security threats across hybrid environments. These platforms can detect and respond to security incidents across networks, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Companies are increasingly adopting XDR technologies because traditional detection and response solutions are often limited to a single domain, such as endpoint security or network security, whereas XDR offers comprehensive protection for complex hybrid environments. XDR solutions provide a unified system for managing security incidents, regardless of their origin within the organization. They also help streamline security operations by consolidating redundant detection and response tools, making it easier for security teams to identify and address threats.