Employee Perks Software
Top Employee Perks Software

Employee perks software enables businesses to offer and manage additional benefits for their employees. These perks include managing tuition reimbursement, providing food vouchers, arranging shuttle services, and organizing off-site activities. Known as fringe benefits, perks are offered alongside standard benefits such as health insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, life insurance, family leave (FMLA), and paid time off. These tools are designed for HR departments to enhance company culture, improve the work environment, and promote employee well-being.

Circula

Circula

circula.com

Circula is an expense management app for employee payments, streamlining travel expenses, credit card use, and benefits while ensuring compliance and automating processes.

Compt

Compt

compt.io

Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.

Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle

vantagecircle.com

Vantage Circle is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition tools, and wellness programs to improve workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Perks

Perks

perks.tech

Batik is an app that helps HR manage personalized employee benefits, making them accessible and relevant to individual needs while providing exclusive pricing.

Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic

mavenclinic.com

Maven Clinic is a digital health platform that provides support for women's and family health, offering access to various healthcare professionals for fertility, maternity, and parenting.

Remodel Health

Remodel Health

remodelhealth.com

Remodel Health is a software platform that helps employers manage Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA) and streamline health benefits administration.

Abenity

Abenity

abenity.com

Abenity provides access to exclusive discounts and perks for employers, alumni, and associations to help users save on everyday expenses.

