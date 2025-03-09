Find the right software and services.
Employee communications software customizes and delivers internal communications such as newsletters, blogs, news feeds, and updates throughout a business. Often, the information in employee newsletters isn't relevant to everyone, leading to disengagement with leadership updates. This software enables company leaders to segment communications based on department, location, and position, ensuring messages are pertinent to the recipients. Additionally, it supports various devices, allowing leadership to tailor the delivery methods, which increases the likelihood of employee engagement with the content. These communication features are often integrated into broader employee support platforms and paired with tools like employee engagement and employee advocacy software. While employee intranet software may include some communication features, it typically lacks the deep personalization and engagement tracking capabilities of dedicated employee communications software.
Socxly
socxly.com
Socxly is a social media management app that simplifies content sharing, tracks engagement, and allows link customization for better visibility across platforms.
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Poppulo is a mobile app that facilitates desk booking and office management for hybrid work environments, enhancing employee engagement and productivity.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl Broadcast is the premier, forward-thinking employee communications suite. Unlike existing email-only or platform-centric mobile solutions, Broadcast unites your existing employee comms channels to deliver a modern employee experience. Employees can receive targeted comms to their email, SharePoint, Teams, Broadcast mobile app, and more. Broadcast’s cross-channel experience encourages employees to consume content on their preferred platform. Share real-time, cross-channel analytics with your team and leadership to track your organizational comms goals. Broadcast features that will make your employees happier, streamline processes, and help you reach rockstar status.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
Brand-approved, ready-to-share content at your employees' fingertips. Content distribution via the most trusted influencers in your industry – your employees: ✓ Boost content reach without boosting your ad budget ✓ Drive pipeline and shorten sales cycles ✓ Reach the best talent and reduce cost-to-hire DSMN8 is the ranked employee advocacy platform. DSMN8 helps brands tap into the power of their number one asset - their employees, by providing employees with a streamlined way to share brand-approved content across their professional and personal networks. Achieve more content engagement, more inbound sales, and find your next superstar employee with DSMN8.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top-of-the-line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), the platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and can be viewed on mobile devices, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. Authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Features include: * Notifications for new content and internal company news * One-click sharing to all your favourite social media platforms * Internal content “like” and “comment” features * Create your own messages and content * Participate in, and check out the latest challenges and prizes * Leader board accessibility to see how you and your colleagues rank * Create and respond to quizzes and polls Sociabble employs user activation, rewards, and recognition across various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Its unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace, leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L&D, Spokn simplifies the process of creating authentic, branded videos. Companies like Udemy, Snyk and LifeLabs and more rely on Spokn to capture authentic employee stories.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the "Deskless Gap." And guess what? This gap can drain your team's engagement, loyalty, and success, pushing your best talents out the door and negatively influencing your business growth. At Oneteam, we've crafted the ultimate app to bridge this gap. Think of it as your all-in-one toolkit: seamless communication, smooth onboarding, interactive eLearning, insightful surveys, and handy checklists: everything you need, all in Oneteam. Today, Oneteam seeks to unleash the full potential of deskless workers worldwide and has already achieved success in bridging the deskless gap for organizations including H&M, Toolstation, Ibis, WestCord Hotels, and DPD. Oneteam’s user-friendly employee hub makes it easy for everyone to access essential updates and information on the go. Benefits of Oneteam: • Built-in app features for communication, training, and engagement • Fully customizable to your organization’s needs • Easy to implement and manage
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for any remote sales presentations or screen-to-screen sharing that comes your way. - Import your existing sales and marketing assets and begin creating in minutes. Create engaging presentations with photos, PDF documents, links, videos, animations, and interactive forms or calculators. - Download presentations to view and present offline — never worry about unreliable WiFi again! - Send prospects content straight from your device — then track when they open it, what they look at, and for how long. Ace your follow-up call with tailored insights into what your customer is actually interested in! - Keep your sales team up-to-date with push notifications whenever you update a presentation. No more hunting for the latest version or confusing customers with outdated material. - Save on printing costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and plant native trees in New Zealand by switching to digital presentations. Learn more at showcaseworkshop.com or claim your free video demo at bit.ly/my-showcase-demo.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
Creating internal communications and HR content isn’t easy. HR and Marketing teams often face the challenge of juggling multiple tools or relying on basic templates that don’t capture their organization’s voice. This leads to inconsistent branding, time-consuming manual processes, and messages that fail to connect with employees. But it doesn’t have to be this way. ChangeEngine combines AI-powered internal communication software with creative design services to solve these challenges. It brings automation and personalization tools into one platform, allowing teams to deliver messages seamlessly across Slack, Teams, email, and SMS while tracking engagement with real-time analytics. At the same time, ChangeEngine’s dedicated creative team collaborates with you to design polished, on-brand materials—like newsletters, handbooks, and milestone campaigns—that go far beyond what templates alone can offer. Whether you’re a small HR team or managing global communications, ChangeEngine streamlines your workflow and saves valuable time. With the right blend of smart technology and human creativity, ChangeEngine helps you produce consistent, meaningful communications that strengthen employee connections and keep everyone engaged. It’s not just about the tools; it’s about transforming how your team communicates. ChangeEngine gives you everything you need to create thoughtful, impactful messages, all in one place.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
The most easy-to-use team management app with simple scheduling, tasks and chats. Perfect for self-scheduling deskless workforce, volunteers or freelancers - on desktop and mobile! - Simple schedules - Task dispatch and tracking - Live chat - Internal wiki - Gamification Zelos is super simple for members to use, still powerful for administrators.
Cleary
gocleary.com
Welcome your employees to the digital lobby for distributed teams. Cleary does the heavy lifting to help the world’s best companies deliver the most important components of the digital employee experience. - Curated Communications. Manage change, lead engagement, reduce employee overload, and build trust through tailored communications. - Connected Culture. Build a culture where everyone feels part of the company, by being more connected, less siloed, in the digital environment. - Cross-Team Efficiency. Provide a central virtual hub to quickly find and share the most important information so teams can collaborate with speed. - Holistically. Deliver a world-class digital employee experience for every moment that matters to distributed teams, from remote onboarding and beyond. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cleary is inventing the future of work for some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. We’re backed by Quiet, Crosslink Capital, and other powerhouse investors like Dick Costolo, Former CEO of Twitter, and George Hu, COO, of Twilio. For more information, visit www.gocleary.com.
Social Seeder
socialseeder.com
Social Seeder is SaaS solution that helps HR Managers, Communications Managers and Chief Happiness Officers: - boost employee engagement through employee advocacy, - create authentic impact through digital word of mouth, - attract new talent and amplify their social selling efforts. Our high customer satisfaction rate is achieved in equal parts through an easy to use platform and the underlying methodology that avoids cheap gamification tactics and short-term results.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App Ltd, established in 2011, provides the technology and support to assist organizations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications and employee engagement. Its intuitive content management system enables anyone in an organization to take charge of company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to teams’ mobile devices. Clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organizations, all using Thrive’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT, and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely, and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams—those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, Thrive specializes in inspiring and educating clients in their digital transformation journey through its SaaS platform, client success onboarding, and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Clients include Deloitte, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN, and many more. Inspire, inform, and engage employees with a communications and engagement platform that is cost-effective and ridiculously easy to use.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
CallSwitch
callswitch.net
CallSwitch is a hosted telephony platform that provides businesses with advanced call management features for seamless communication.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that helps users remember past interactions, set reminders to connect with contacts, and maintain relationships.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
Podbean
podbean.com
Podbean is a podcast hosting and monetization app for creating, managing, and distributing podcasts, with tools for analytics, promotion, and mobile access.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Konverse
konverse.com
Konverse is a robust communications platform and app designed to unite deskless teams. With features from task management and training, to direct chat and corporate communications, organizations like Hyatt, Realogy, and Follett trust Konverse to unite and empower their staff.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.
