Top Email Marketing Software - United States

Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Every company needs the right tools to blossom. To scale your business, you need software that’s accessible, offers the right functionality, is quick to master and highlights key opportunities. Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful. Pipedrive is designed to help small businesses grow. For over ten years, we’ve been committed to building the best CRM – a CRM by and for salespeople. The result is an easy-to-use, effective sales tool that centralizes your data, helping you visualize your entire sales process and win more deals.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much time & money trying to learn multiple systems, and then get those multiple systems to work together. SuiteDash solves this problem by combining the most commonly used business tools into one.
Kit
kit.com
Kit (formerly ConvertKit) is the email-first operating system for creators building a valuable business.
SendFox
sendfox.com
Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax calculations, handle customer portal with single sign-on, customers subscriptions management. Further, you can even promote your products with integrated affiliate management system, set commission rules and handle payouts, etc.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach -- all with a dedicated marketing coach by your side.
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
Markate
markate.com
Markate.com: Powerful CRM, Job Management, and Marketing Automation tools for Home Services Providers The Markate app is ideal for every service business that looks for an affordable, mobile-ready, easy-to-use, end-to-end management solution. Learn how Markate helps your business. * Your Business, Your Way with Markate Markate partners with you, working together to achieve your business goals. * Streamline Your Operations for Efficiency Designed to reduce paperwork, automate processes, and free up your time. * Affordable, Flexible Solutions to Fit Your Needs Built to empower small businesses, helping them operate more efficiently while minimizing expenses. * Maximize Time, Resources, and Profits It’s here to simplify your operations so you can focus on what truly drives your business forward. * Keep Customers for Life Equipped with marketing tools designed to increase customer retention, which is a crucial aspect of your successful business.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on your team's emails. Furthermore, Helpmonks has a Live-Chat option included in each plan and a mighty Email Marketing Platform for email campaigns and automated email triggers. Moreover, Helpmonks is the only shared inbox tool that offers multiple deployments models - SaaS (hosted), dedicated Cloud servers, and On-Premise (self-hosted) options and is priced per mailbox and NOT per user. Helpmonks is a shared mailbox software that empowers your team to collaborate on email conversations. Helpmonks makes all your shared mailboxes available in a central location, so your organization gains transparency and insight into all your team emails. For every team member. In the office, at home, or for remote teams. Besides, Helpmonks works with every email provider so you can continue using the tools that you already know and use.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
QuickMail
quickmail.io
QuickMail is a tool to automate your personal email outreach for sales and marketing. If you or your team are looking to build a predictable sales pipeline, reaching out to cold prospects by email in order to generate new leads, you'll love QuickMail. Whether you are in a meeting, on the phone, or even asleep, QuickMail will stay on top of your outreach, contacting the right number of prospects each day and following up with the ones who haven’t replied. That way, you and your team can focus on more important things, like moving engaged prospects further down the customer journey. With QuickMail, you get to send highly personalized emails straight from your inbox while enjoying the latest technology to maximize email deliverability.
Flexmail
flexmail.be
Flexmail has made email marketing easy: you design mails and campaigns tailored to your needs, reach the people that are important to you and learn from the right results. See the bigger picture for every single person in your list, bring information together with forms and landing pages, set up tailored messages and follow up with automation. Flexmail fully supports multilingual communication and offers you the best deliverability.
INBOX
useinbox.com
Create your own marketing strategy Send in seconds Send & analyze email marketing campaigns. Start your free plan with unlimited credit. Free for a lifetime! Sign up for free See pricing INBOX is an email marketing tool with more powerful features and flexibility than any other Easy To Use Create a campaign in | Create email marketing your subscribers will admire INBOX
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creating various intent capture forms. As a smart email toolkit, businesses can use Kasplo to take the best advantage of this cost effective and ROI driven marketing platform.
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training management, surveys, finance and other productivity tools. Glue Up's cloud solutions come with two mobile apps - one for organizations and one for their communities. The solutions are perfect for associations, Chambers of Commerce, event organizers and all member-based organizations with a desire to serve their communities better - even when meeting in person is not always possible. Since 2020's pandemic Glue Up is also equipped with advanced engagement features like Speed Networking, Community Engagement Solution, or Webinar Engagement Solution.
SendBuzz
sendbuzz.io
SendBuzz is a multi-channel cold outreach platform that help businesses convert their prospects into buyers. SendBuzz provides custom flow sequences, where business owners and marketers can automate their marketing and sales outreach on email, WhatsApp, Social Media, Text messages, and more.
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is communications software for businesses and developers. We offer SMS, MMS, Voice, Online Mail, Email and Fax — to help you talk to the people who matter. ClickSend is powered by our talented team of 100+ people who work in Australia, The Philippines, England, America, Vietnam and beyond. ClickSend tools are used by some of the most trusted brands, organisations and developers globally. Because they’re simple to use, automate and integrate. ClickSend offers helpful 24/7 support, and lightning-fast delivery via a secure and reliable platform. ClickSend's customers send messages via ClickSend Dashboard, mobile app, flexible API or integrations. From small business to enterprise, ClickSend powers billions of messages around the world with 232+ direct carrier connections. Plus, ClickSend is always pay-as-you-go. That’s why ClickSend is business communications, solved. ClickSend is proudly part of Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud.
MadMail
madmail.allapps.io
Masterful Email Marketing Made Simple Revolutionize your email marketing campaigns with MadMail by allapps.io. Seamlessly connect with your audience, whether it's customers, clients, or prospects, and drive engagement to new heights. Craft compelling emails, captivate your recipients, and achieve remarkable results. Features: 👉 Effortless Campaign Creation: Design eye-catching emails with user-friendly templates and customization options. 👉 Segmentation and Targeting: Reach the right audience with precision through advanced segmentation. 👉 Automation: Set up automated workflows to nurture leads, onboard users, and more. 👉 Engaging Content: Embed images, videos, and interactive elements to capture attention. 👉 Analytics and Insights: Gain valuable insights with detailed email performance metrics. 👉 Responsive Design: Ensure your emails look great on any device, boosting user experience. 👉 Personalization: Craft personalized messages to make every recipient feel valued. 👉 List Management: Organize and manage your contacts efficiently for maximum impact. 👉 A/B Testing: Optimize your campaigns by testing different elements for higher conversion rates. With MadMail, you're not just sending emails – you're forging meaningful connections. Elevate your marketing strategy and watch your business flourish. Try MadMail today and experience the power of impactful email marketing.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-generated content makes it easier than ever to send messages that resonate with your audience. Start from scratch, or choose from an extensive library of ready-made templates. * GROW YOUR LIST Create custom landing pages, forms and surveys to grow and engage your list. Anyone can use Benchmark Email's simple lead generation tools to attract new subscribers. Or, connect to the lead gen tools you love with Zapier. * PERSONALIZE OUTREACH Send timely, personalized email content using automation workflows in a visual builder. Trigger emails based on your contacts' behavior or attributes. * OPTIMIZE AND MEASURE SUCCESS Reporting tools give insight into top-performing campaigns, while a/b testing provides a lever for improving your key metrics. For decades, Benchmark Email has been providing businesses around the world with intelligent email marketing tools to help them reach their audience.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pay a full-time admin to manage their software. Every Nutshell subscription includes unlimited CRM contacts and data storage, fully customizable reporting tools, free data migration assistance, and world-class live support, all at an extremely affordable price. Nutshell integrates with the software small businesses already use, including Google Workspace/Gmail, Microsoft Office/Outlook, QuickBooks Online, Intercom, and Slack. Nutshell also offers native iPhone and Android apps, allowing sales reps to create, search, and edit contact information while in the field. Launched in 2010, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses around the world and has been named a top CRM for both user-friendliness and affordability.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool offering a rich set of email marketing templates allow users to create campaigns which are responsive to any device, in a matter of minutes. Users have the ability to build drip email sequences, import contacts, integrate with forms, and generate customized reports. With segmentation, users can create highly targeted email campaigns based on the customer data that matters most to their business. EmailOctopus’ automation tools enable users to create time-based onboarding and drip email sequences. By sharing the most read content with new subscribers, organizations can keep their audience engaged with their blog, or create a welcome series to introduce new customers with a tempting discount to increase revenue for e-commerce stores. The solution includes an expansive set of email marketing templates which allow users to create responsive campaigns such as beautifully designed newsletters or simple personalized plain text emails. EmailOctopus provides users with real-time, in-depth data on campaign performance, with each click and open tracked alongside the bounces and unsubscribes. Landing pages, inline and pop-up forms, and the Wordpress plugin help organizations grow their contact base to collect email addresses without code or complex integrations. Tools for bounce handling help brands maintain their sender reputation by cleaning unsubscribes, bounces, and complaints from lists automatically. EmailOctopus’ developer API allows for deep integration into existing business websites and the ability to maintain current subscriber lists. EmailOctopus can connect to over 2,000 platforms and services via Zapier, including MailChimp, Salesforce, Shopify, Eventbrite, SurveyMonkey, Gravity Forms, Ticket Tailor, and more.
Nureply
nureply.com
Nureply is a cold email software that uses advanced AI technology to personalize emails, rewrite content, and send out emails with maximum efficiency. It is designed to help outbound teams generate more sales and more revenue with its suite of AI-driven tools. Nureply's AI model has been trained on over 1 billion parameters to ensure that emails are written with a mix of human and artificial intelligence. It is also capable of automatically creating email campaigns and scheduling follow-ups for months in advance. Furthermore, the AI model can optimize campaigns for key performance indicators (KPIs) such as open rates, response rates, and click-through rates.Nureply also offers features such as one-click cancellation, no contract, and zero chances of emails landing in the spam folder. It also offers a spam keyword checker to ensure emails get delivered to the right inbox. Additionally, Nureply can generate personalized first lines in seconds and is 3x faster than any other AI tool. With Nureply, users can save up to 200 minutes per day and increase response rates by up to 240%. Lastly, Nureply offers a 7-day free trial with 30 free credits to try out all its features.
EcoSend
ecosend.io
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Mailpro
mailpro.com
Elevate your email marketing campaigns with Mailpro: Comprehensive solution, intuitive design, real-time tracking. Try it now!
Tarvent
tarvent.com
Tarvent is a marketing automation and email marketing solution built for fast growing small businesses with limited budgets. Our goal is to provide the enterprise-level features of some of our biggest competitors at a price everyone can afford. In most cases, there is never a need to charge thousands of dollars for these advanced features, but they just don't cost that much to actually work. Our pricing is set in a similar fashion. If you're new, use the
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is a new-age email marketing tool that helps you create and send app-like interactive emails to help you get higher conversions and ROI. It is power packed with all the features you see across different ESP's along with interactive AMP emails to get you better ROI than ever. With Mailmodo you can - - Create Stunning No code emails - Integrate with 1000+ tools - Segment your audience in minutes - Trigger Journeys and automation - Improve Deliverability and open rates And much more.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it fast and easy to get started, customize to your business, and achieve critical business outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers.
VerticalResponse
verticalresponse.com
VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates, or build messages from scratch using our easy email editor. Save time with automatic welcome messages and other autoresponders that ensure a great experience for your email subscribers. Engage your audience even more with social posts, landing pages and customer surveys you can create and publish in minutes. Additionally, VerticalResponse integrates with Salesforce and dozens of other online platforms, making it easy to capture customer data that flows right into your contact lists. Over 1,400,000 businesses of all sizes have trusted the VerticalResponse platform with their email marketing needs.
Emercury
emercury.net
Emercury helps marketers, entrepreneurs, and business owners with nurturing their leads to customers, converting more sales to existing customers, and educating your customers to increase retention through our easy to use email marketing automation platform. Our approach to email marketing is all based around educating the marketer on email marketing best practices. We become your extended email marketing specialists whether it be for optimizing automation’s, improving delivery or improving engagement. We are fully transparent and believe in open communication at all times.
OpenMoves
openmoves.com
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mobile responsive email templates, automated drip campaigns, lead scoring, segment users based on behavior, and much more. Advanced features include cart & browse abandonment, PipeDrive, Salesforce and MS Dynamics integration as well as Magento, Shopify and many more. Learn more at: www.openmoves.com/om3-signup
Big Mailer
bigmailer.io
Affordable Email Marketing Platform - Bulk + Drip + Transactional - Free up to 1,000 Contacts BigMailer supports all major email campaign types - bulk, automation, drip, auto-responders, rss to email, and transactional - and allows high volume senders consolidate all their email activities on a single platform. Built-in brand management allows for optimized workflows for agencies, large teams, multi-product businesses, and makers with multiple projects. Invite unlimited users or clients with appropriate permission level and change access anytime. White label option available on agency and enterprise plans. Bounces, unsubscribes, and complaints are handled automatically. Self-service option to export or delete lists anytime without reaching out to support. Flexible options for email template management - build beautiful mobile optimized templates with our drag-n-drop editor, or use our classic editor to manage your existing branded templates and edit as rich text or code. Host unlimited images for use in your templates. Share selected templates between brands. All accounts start on free tier, no CC required.
Robly
robly.com
Robly is an email service provider designed for businesses of all sizes, specializing in supporting charities, non profits, education sections and religious organizations. Leveraging proprietary automation and AI technology, it helps beginners and experts achieve up to 50% higher open rates and grow email lists up to four times faster. Robly’s tools dynamically deliver emails when subscribers are most likely to open, automatically re-targets non-openers, and protects sender status by segmenting and suppressing sends to unengaged users. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in New York City.
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Hoppy Copy is an AI-powered email writing platform designed specifically for marketers. With a focus on saving the user time and effort, it provides assistance in generating impactful content for a wide variety of email marketing campaigns, including drips and newsletters. It features an AI Copywriter for crafting compelling emails, an Email Sequence Creator for writing multi-email sequences, and a Newsletter Creator for designing image-rich newsletters. The tool also includes an Email Publishing feature to help users send out beautifully crafted emails. In addition, Hoppy Copy enables users to monitor their competitors' emails, offering important insights for improving their own strategies. An AI Chat tool, mimicking a system like ChatGPT, is present to assist with marketing. It further extends its tools to include features like AI Image Creator, AI Copy Editor, and AI Content Converter, which help with designing, editing, and repurposing respectively. Additional resources are provided in the form of design and writing templates. A spam check is also available to ensure that the created content does not land in spam folders. Apart from email creation, users can use Hoppy Copy for other types of marketing content as well, from product descriptions to Facebook and Google ads.
SendX
sendx.io
SendX is an Intuitive, Affordable & Feature-rich Email Marketing Software for marketers & business owners. SendX prides itself on enabling marketers with one of the simplest UIs in the industry. SendX provides unlimited email sends with every plan, powerful automation capabilities, 24x7 live support, best of breed email deliverability. 3000+ companies worldwide trust SendX for their Email Marketing. **Start with 14 days free trial (no credit card required). **Pricing starts at $7.49/month Key Features & Benefits: - Send Unlimited Email Campaigns - Build Your Email List with forms and pop-ups - Powerful Automation Tools - Design with Drag & Drop Email Editor (no coding required) - Best Of Breed Email Deliverability (get emails delivered in the primary inbox - Free Migration Service (we will migrate your email marketing account from any ESP for free) - Trusted by 3000+ companies worldwide - 14 days Free Trial (no credit card required, instant setup)
Rasa.io
rasa.io
Our newsletters engage your customers through curated content and help build relationships. We give businesses a way to provide a real benefit regularly for everyone on their email list. And not just regularly, but relevantly. Through automation, businesses can engage with a new level of frequency without having to spend more time, effort or money. Our platform sends an individualized and completely custom newsletter to each one of your subscribers, every time you send. You choose the sources and the topic and rasa.io handles the rest. Our AI collects and sifts through the articles your sources produce to pull only the most relevant to your newsletter. Articles are then filtered and designated to be sent to each individual subscriber based on their own unique interests.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engagement-based segmentation allow marketers to deliver targeted content to large lists of subscribers without any technical expertise.
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy is a self hosted email newsletter application that lets you send trackable emails via Amazon Simple Email Service (SES). This makes it possible for you to send authenticated bulk emails at an insanely low price without sacrificing deliverability.
AdRoll
adroll.com
With AdRoll's AI-driven marketing software, you can get sophisticated audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, advanced measurement and attribution, all in one place. Build a brand customers love, turn more visitors into customers, and grow customer loyalty with AdRoll’s growth platform.
