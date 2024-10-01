App store for web apps
Top Email Encryption Software
Email encryption technology transforms and secures information as it travels through an email server, ensuring that data in transit remains protected until the intended recipient is identified. While email encryption is beneficial across various industries, it is essential in sectors like healthcare and government, where sensitive information, such as medical records and government data, must be encrypted before sharing. These tools utilize different encryption methods to obscure information, all aiming to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive business data. Transport-level encryption protects against eavesdropping, ensuring that the information remains private until it reaches the target network. End-to-end encryption offers additional security by keeping the data encrypted from the moment the email is created until it is accessed by authorized devices directly associated with the intended recipient.
Tuta
tuta.com
Tuta is the world's most secure email service, easy to use and private by design. You get fully encrypted calendars and contacts with all our personal and business email accounts. Formerly Tutanota.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence strives to make the internet a safer place. That’s why we developed our encrypted email solution. But in our opinion, just offering secure and private email is not sufficient. Otherwise our users would need to use insecure solutions to manage their appointments, create and store their file...
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro lets you send secure files to any email address. Stop wasting time inviting clients, setting up shared folders, or configuring permissions. Receive secure messages and files from clients without asking them to login. Encyro is the only e-sign provider that lets you draw your signature on a ph...
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus ema...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
RMail
rmail.com
RPost is a global leader in e-signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors. RPost’s AI-infused ...
Beeble
beeble.com
The Beeble Project is email and online cloud storage platform with unprecedented security and privacy without third party access. Your information belongs only to you.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
Boolebox
boolebox.com
boolebox is the data protection solution chosen by the EU Institutions. boolebox is the security platform to upload, create, share and work on data, purposely designed for organizations that need to protect sensitive content and information. boolebox offers its users advanced privacy and full contro...
LuxSci
luxsci.com
LuxSci provides highly secure, patient-centric communications solutions. Them SecureLine Technology offers an unparalleled combination of security and flexibility, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized care, streamline workflows, and increase revenues while protecting patient dat...
Paubox
paubox.com
Paubox is a leader in HIPAA compliant communication and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations. Listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies, Paubox is trusted by over 5,000 healthcare organizations, including AdaptHealth, Cost Plus Drugs, Covenant Health, and ...
Zivver
zivver.com
Zivver is the effortless email security solution, empowering people to share and use information securely and with confidence. Powered by smart machine learning, and with unparalleled encryption, we are transforming email communications for the better, adding a privacy layer to existing email clien...
BlueFiles
bluefiles.com
BlueFiles is a file transfer platform. It enables users to send encrypted files securely while maintaining full control over recipients, access periods, downloads, and printing. BlueFiles is secure, easy to use, and allows users 100% privacy in their file exchanges.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organizatio...
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely lets you easily exchange encrypted files and information with anyone on any device. Let us take the headache out of secure file exchange. SendSafely integrates with many popular third party systems, adding end-to-end encryption to the platforms your users already know and love. We let you...