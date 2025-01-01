Top Education HR Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Education HR software is designed specifically for human resources departments in educational institutions, helping them manage and automate essential employee-related tasks such as recordkeeping, time and attendance tracking, and payroll processing. While it shares similarities with general HR software, Education HR solutions offer unique features tailored to the specific needs of schools, colleges, and universities. These tools enable educational institutions to effectively oversee the operations of organizations with hundreds or thousands of employees. They streamline various processes throughout the employee lifecycle, enhancing recruiting and onboarding, simplifying attendance management, and automating payroll. Some software also includes capabilities for managing teacher evaluations and professional development activities. Education HR software allows HR administrators to oversee employee management at an institutional level, while individual teachers and staff can utilize it for everyday tasks like requesting time off or submitting timesheets for payroll.