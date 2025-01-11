App store for web apps
Top E-Commerce Software - Pakistan
E-commerce software streamlines the complex online sales process, benefiting consumers by allowing professionals to deliver an optimal shopping experience. With the modern online shopping journey becoming increasingly intricate, involving multiple channels and numerous consumer decisions, e-commerce software ensures seamless integration. Our e-commerce software category includes a broad range of solutions, such as e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, subscription management software, and live chat tools.
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants."The company reported that it had more than 1,000,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform as of June 2019, with total gross merchandise volume exceeding US$41.1 billion for calendar 2018.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Printify
printify.com
Sell custom t-shirts, phone cases, and 750+ products with your designs printed on demand. We will handle printing and shipping to your customers.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops, WooCommerce helps you sell anything. Beautifully.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Printful
printful.com
On-demand print and embroidery fulfillment. Sell your designs online or print designs for yourself with no order minimums! We'll automatically print and ship your orders on-demand, all under your brand's name. Printful integrates with top ecommerce platforms and online marketplaces as well as custom websites or apps. We print our products at our facilities in North America and Europe using the latest in cutting-edge printing tech to ensure the highest quality. We also partner with facilities in Australia and Japan to provide customers with a localized experience. The less time you spend worrying about shipping, the more time you can spend growing your business!
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcasting tools, enterprise software solutions, as well as the means for video professionals to connect with clients and other professionals. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. The site was initially built by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein in 2004 as a spin-off of CollegeHumor to share humor videos among colleagues, though put to the side to support the growing popularity of CollegeHumor. IAC acquired CollegeHumor and Vimeo in 2006, and after Google had acquired YouTube for over US$1.65 billion, IAC directed more effort into Vimeo to compete against YouTube, focusing on providing curated content and high-definition video to distinguish itself from other video sharing sites. Lodwick and Klein eventually left by 2009, and IAC implemented a more corporate-focused structure to build out Vimeo's services, with current CEO Anjali Sud having been in place since July 2017.
Helium 10
helium10.com
Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform trusted by over 2,000,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and mainstream global brands to power their business growth on Amazon by delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business. To maximize your sales on Amazon/Walmart, optimize your business, and simply sell more—visit us at: www.helium10.com.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Keepa
keepa.com
Keepa maintains price histories for all products on Amazon, the worldlargest and most trusted online merchant. Users can individually track the price development of products they are interested in, and Keepa will notify them when the price has reached a predetermined threshold. Besides this tracking feature, Keepa can also be used to browse the full range of Amazon goods, making use of the clear and well laid out Keepa interface as well as great money-saving search features such as Daily Drops.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving unparalleled competitive advantage. With Bright Insights, you can leverage data-driven eCommerce insights with unparalleled data coverage. Gain a competitive edge by tracking competitors' performance, market share, and new products. Control your category, stay ahead of trends, and optimize e-commerce operations to help you Grow online sales and manage stock levels effortlessly.
Spocket
spocket.co
With the help of Machine Learning, Spocket is revolutionizing the dropshipping market and aiding online retailers competing with Amazon- by removing the need to hold inventory and erasing upfront costs for retailers. Spocket enables over 30,000 entrepreneurs across five continents to launch and scale their online stores with a focus on US and EU products. By carefully vetting suppliers, merchants and customers can be ensured of fast shipping, quality and consistent products, branded invoicing and a world-class customer support team. Be part of the revolutionary vision of Spocket to remove inventory from the online and physical retail by using the dropshipping model and fixing the $1.1 trillion issue called inventory distortion.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connected data environment. Through Dopple's platform, businesses are able to empower their customers through interactive and engaging digital product experiences.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize sales conversion rates. The company’s clients include ABBYY, Absolute, Bitdefender, FICO, HP Software, Kaspersky Lab, and many more companies across the globe. Avangate acquired 2Checkout (www.2checkout.com) in March 2017. Companies select our solution to: - Sell More Digital Goods Globally - Maximize Customer Lifetime Value - Accelerate Time to Market - Get Integrated Recurring Revenue Management - Leverage New Distribution Channels More info on www.2checkout.com
DSers
dsers.com
Dsers is one of the best AliExpress Dropshipping tools for E-commerce that enables you to process bulk orders to AliExpress and make payments. With Dsers, you can locate multiple options of suppliers from AliExpress with just a single click. It enables you to connect and manage suppliers, place multiple orders in just a few seconds, and track them automatically from your store or your Paypal account. Dsers provides supplier optimization to find better suppliers for all of your products and facilitate a better sale of the same product with a better rating and cheaper price range. It additionally enables you to find a supplier replacement instead of your current one with just a few clicks and in no time. Users also get the option to place bulk orders with Dsers which saves time and energy altogether. Users can also create different packs of products from multiple AliExpress suppliers to get discounts, offers, and reduced prices. You can try Dsers for free by just creating an account on their website and setting up your online shop with them.
OnWhatsApp
onwhats.app
The fastest commerce enabler to go live with a mobile friendly web store and take orders on WhatsApp. Think of it like Shopify for the masses at just a dollar per month!
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable resell opportunities. SmartScout also shows you ASIN traffic data to build advertising campaigns that drive results. SmartScout also has a database of every seller and their resell history. SmartScout gives you the competitive edge to make confident data-driven decisions to grow your business. SmartScout is the most innovative Amazon research tool ever made!
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business. Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries including Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in May 2014.
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Spectrum
spectrum.net
Spectrum is the world leader in 3D to factory product customization, allowing brands to innovate with distinction, reduce competition with 3rd-party retailers and increase margins and conversion. Spectrum develops custom programs that feature best-in-class 3D visualization. And for a successful custom program, products must meet customers’ expectations, so we start our work integrating at the factory level. This focus has resulted in a 100% integration success rate with clients such as JBL, Xbox, Hydro Flask, Stanley, Carhartt, Life is Good and more.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax calculations, handle customer portal with single sign-on, customers subscriptions management. Further, you can even promote your products with integrated affiliate management system, set commission rules and handle payouts, etc.
SellerApp
sellerapp.com
SellerApp is an AI-powered e-Commerce Intelligence platform that helps sellers and retailers maximize their potential on the biggest global marketplace - Amazon. Founded in 2017, SellerApp uses next-gen optimization and ML models to help businesses drive profitability in a simple SaaS interface. We combine data intelligence, automation, and an expert team to help your business grow. We are committed to leveraging our powerful algorithms, marketing tools, resources, and expertise to deliver the best-in-class marketing solutions to sellers everywhere. This robust platform has helped businesses reach a monthly target of a 75% increase in revenue, with an incremental lift in overall ROI. The company ensures deliveries across the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent. Benefits of SellerApp: SellerApp empowers Amazon sellers to realize their full potential in the Amazon marketplace. With the SellerApp dashboard, you can check up on your account health in one quick snapshot that gives you information on your customers, their behavior, and tendencies as well as patterns and trends. You can take a deeper dive into everything that is happening with your Amazon business with the help of all the other individual tools we have on offer. They will help you determine your sales and revenue potential and explore and make the best use of all the scaling opportunities that come your way. You can also conduct in-depth competitor research and measure your performance in the Amazon marketplace against theirs. Leverage SellerApp’s tracking tools to see what your competitors are up to, the keywords they are using (Reverse ASIN), the profitability of their campaigns, and more. You can not only optimize your own backend keywords but also uncover the backend keywords competitors are using as well as those that they should be using but aren't. This can help you fill a gap while and improve the relevancy of your keywords. SellerApp Features: Product Research Product Tracker Product Ideas Product Intelligence Ad optimizer PPC Analyzer Amazon Advertising Automations Competitor Analysis and Intelligence Listing Optimization Business Alerts - BSR, Price, Buy Box, Inventory levels, Hijackeretc Business Reports Sales Dashboard Chrome Plugin 24*7 Customer Support Keyword Tracker Keyword Research Product Keyword Optimization Reverse ASIN Amazon MWS Connect Portfolio Analytics Portfolio Consultation Page View/Session Matrix Amazon PPC Rules Product Opportunity Score What problems can SellerApp solve? Reduce the hassle of finding winning products for your next Amazon product launch Dig deep into Amazon data and find the top Amazon products chosen with the best-prefiltered metrics. Easily discover products that meet the criteria in your Amazon product research checklist with just a few clicks. Use our proprietary Opportunity Score that is assigned to each individual product to find the best one in terms of six crucial product metrics - demand, competition, profit margins, revenue potential, overhead costs, and PIS (product innovation scope) index. Automate and optimize ads with the most advanced PPC tools Leverage rule-based algorithmic bidding and optimize your ad campaigns based on your business goals. Use negative keyword optimization, Reverse ASIN, and backend optimization to reach your best target audience. You can now attain your desired ROI with SellerApp’s machine learning engine that allows you to set a maximum acceptable ACoS based on your campaign goal. This ensures that you don’t overspend and bleed your ad budget dry. Get yourself to rank on page 1 of Amazon SERPs Create enticing product listings with the help of actionable insights and detailed recommendations. Improve each metric that is crucial to the A9 algorithm standards, monitor your off-page keyword strength, and measure its SEO effectiveness with our listing quality checker. Compare your product listings against the competition to identify their strategies and set up LQI alerts to get notified whenever there is a change in a product’s listing quality so that you’re always on track and don’t miss out on anything important. Find the best keywords for your Amazon business with advanced Keyword Research Leverage our easy-to-use dashboard to find high-volume and low competition keywords to boost your product sales. Optimize your product listing for Amazon’s search engine and get indexed for the right keywords. With a database of over 200 million keywords, find insights on short and long-tail keywords that have good CPC costs, estimated orders, and good relevance and use them in PPC as well as listings to boost your profits on Amazon.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform helps businesses to seamlessly onboard customers at scale while stopping fraud and navigating KYC, AML and other regulatory requirements.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Veeqo
veeqo.com
Free shipping software that does more than print labels. Cut the cost and speed of fulfilling orders with low shipping rates, automation and powerful fulfillment tools with Veeqo’s completely FREE shipping management software. Immediate rate discounts from USPS, UPS, DHL and FedEx: Immediately access discounted USPS, UPS, DHL and FedEx rates. There’s ZERO need to negotiate and no set shipping volume needed. You can always connect your own carrier account if you have one. Automatic rate selection: Save time with rate shopping that automatically chooses the best value label for each order you receive on any channel. Fast bulk shipping: Veeqo can select the best rates and ship up to 100 orders at once. So you save time, clicks, and cash. Automated shipping rules: Set up weight, value, delivery options, and other specs in advance. Veeqo follows your pre-set guidelines to offer up the best labels. Veeqo is also packed FULL with power features that will let you wave goodbye to spreadsheets with multiple tools wrapped into one. Inventory Control: Your stock automatically updates across all your stores. Goodbye, spreadsheet! Hello, peace of mind. Pick with your mobile device : Use our scanner or your mobile device to help you pick, pack, and ship the right items quicker—with a lot less risk of sending the wrong stuff. Reports and Forecasting: Veeqo tracks and organizes all your sales data to make planning, purchasing, and growing your business a breeze. Veeqo simplicity. Amazon trust. As part of the Amazon family, Veeqo provides trusted data security and Amazon account protection from late deliveries and negative feedback, if you ship on time. Veeqo is a Shopify Plus Certified App The Shopify Plus Certified App Program supports the largest Shopify merchants by helping them find the apps and solutions they need to build and scale their business. The program is available specifically for Shopify Partners (https://help.shopify.com/en/partners/about) who provide a level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support that meets the advanced requirements of Shopify Plus merchants.
Webgility
webgility.com
Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, inventory, pricing, and more) across your sales channels and downloads accounting data (tax, customer, and order details) to your QuickBooks automatically and securely. This process virtually eliminates time-consuming manual data entry to reduce costly errors. Never worry about bookkeeping accuracy, adopt new sales channels and strategies, find new customers, and sell more with confidence, knowing you can sort tax revenue across jurisdictions automatically and don’t have to spend more time on order management. Plus, Webgility compiles all your store, order, COGS, and performance data in one place. Easy-to-read analytics dashboards give you deeper insights into profitability, sales, settlements, and product performance. Over time, you can analyze seasonality trends and forecast sales and inventory. Review sales performance, sales trends, and best- and lowest-selling products by channel, and more. Webgility launched in 2007. Today, it’s the No. 1 integration for QuickBooks users, serving over 5,000 businesses and processing over 100 million transactions annually. All plans include free five-star support and onboarding. >>Save time and money<< Automation reduces overhead and labor costs, so you can adapt faster and focus on your growth. >>Connect your ecommerce systems<< Webgility integrates with over 50 ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Wix. >>Analyze and forecast performance Dive deeper into profitability, settlements, and sales performance for a complete view of your business. >>Eliminate manual data entry<< Webgility records your online income, transactions, sales tax, and fees in your accounting platform automatically. >>Keep your books current<< Transactions and payouts record in real time, so your books never fall behind. >>Close your books quickly<< Accounts neatly match bank deposits, so you or your accountant can close the books quickly every month. >>Organize tax revenue automatically<< Webgility collects and records sales tax from all sales and organizes it by jurisdiction in your accounting platform for easy filing. >>Never oversell inventory<< Manage pricing and inventory across your sales channels and your accounting software automatically. >>Improve operational efficiency<< Automate purchasing, fulfillment, returns, refunds, and other workflows to improve operational efficiency. >>Manage your ecommerce business from one place<< Improve organization and never toggle between sales, payment, and shipping platforms again. >>Stay compliant<< All accounting entries are compliant and tagged, so you can easily audit and roll back changes. >>Collaborate with ease<< Easily share your account with your bookkeeper, accountant, or outsourced accounting firm. >>Track expenses accurately<< Get a closer look at marketplace, payment, and shipping fees, and identify more ways to save. >>Customize to meet your needs<< Personalize your Webgility settings by sales channel with field-level mapping control.
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only get started quickly but scale and move forward much faster than the competition. Backed by an extensive library of plugins and integrations with an option to build for your every need, Dukaan is the perfect choice for businesses that are built for the internet-first generation. Millions of entrepreneurs around the world trust Dukaan for the eCommerce website of their dreams, are you the next?
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create predictable pipelines more effectively. With CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management solutions powered by an intuitive Sales Playbook, teams can issue proposals, close deals, manage contracts, and automate their subscriptions and billing from one unified location. DealHub also centralizes buyer/seller communications and delivers everything needed to close deals in a digital DealRoom. Integrating with leading CRMs, like Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, Freshworks, and trusted by revenue experts such as WalkMe, Gong, Drift, Hopin, SpotOn, Sendoso, and Braze, DealHub ensures faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.
Gelato
gelato.com
Gelato is the world’s largest platform for local production of customized items on demand on behalf of global ecommerce sellers. Our mission is to empower the rapidly growing creator economy with local production and overnight delivery of any customized item to any consumer on the planet. The Gelato platform empowers ecommerce entrepreneurs and creators to produce and deliver custom products such as clothing, wall art, books, merchandize and accessories to customers across the world through a network of more than 100 local production partners in 33 countries such as the U.S., Russia, India, China, Australia, and all across Europe. Because the products are made on demand and closer to where they are delivered, shipping is faster and waste, costs and carbon emissions are reduced, while removing the seller’s need to invest in any upfront costs, manage inventory or cross-border shipping. Faster, smarter, greener.
VistaPrint
vistaprint.com
Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. As a global, remote-first company, Vista has a growing footprint with team members working in more than 25 countries. For over 20 years we’ve been inspired by small businesses and we work incessantly to deliver solutions to their evolving needs. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital and print solution, elevating small businesses’ presence in physical and digital spaces and powering them to achieve success.
Quick eSelling
quickeselling.com
Quick eSelling is a Saas based ecommerce platform which offers free set up of online ecommerce stores. It is a feature-rich ecommerce platform and offers a high level of security. You can launch your ecommerce website and app with Quick eSelling ecommerce store builder for free in just 10 mins. Also, you can move to paid plans if you wide range of requirements.
Edistera
edistera.com
Edistera Commerce Cloud is a B2B eCommerce platform helping Manufacturers, Brands, and Distributors grow their wholesale business by providing a seamless, omnichannel buying experience both in-person and online for their retailers, dealers, and wholesale customers.
Elfsight
elfsight.com
Upgrade your website without coding. Elfsight widgets help 1,000,000+ website owners to increase sales, engage visitors, collect leads and more. Save your time and money with ready-to-use solutions and grow your business faster! ⚡️
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-time decisioning, and actionable with device intelligence enabling users to make smarter decisions.
Sellerboard
sellerboard.com
sellerboard is THE accurate profit analytics service for Amazon sellers with additional tools: follow-up mail campaigns, inventory management, reimbursements for lost & damaged stock and other FBA errors, and listing change alerts. All this starts at $15 a month with a 1-month free trial. Founded in Germany in 2017, sellerboard has rapidly grown its user base to over 14,000 satisfied customers worldwide.
Jungle Scout
junglescout.com
Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands build successful businesses on Amazon through product research, market intelligence, brand and listing management capabilities, and more. Since 2015, we’ve helped over 500,000 customers and counting. With Jungle Scout, you can: *Execute market & keyword research *Create and optimize product listings *See trending product categories and brands *Evaluate emerging search trends *Forecast sales and inventory needs *Identify your competition on Amazon *And more!
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their work more efficiently, serve their clients better and grow their practices. LexisNexis assists corporations in better understanding their markets, monitoring their brands and competition, and in mitigating business risk. LexisNexiss collaborate with universities to educate students, and LexisNexis supports nation-building with governments and courts by making laws accessible and strengthening legal infrastructures. LexisNexis partners with leading global associations and customers to collect evidence against war criminals and provide tools to combat human trafficking. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built templates. You have full control over how your app looks and feels while the backend development work gets handled for you. It’s like having an entire team of developers at your fingertips. With over 10,000 apps created using BuildFire, the platform is powerful and flexible enough to scale with you as your business grows. No other app builder offers this level of functionality at such an affordable price point.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Abowire
abowire.com
Don't use accounting software to manage your subscriptions. Do it the right way with Abowire! Abowire is the German Abo-Platform to sell subscriptions in Europe. Increase recurring revenue & reduce tech-operational costs by 4x Manage subscribers onboarding, payments & invoicing, multiple billing & pricings and much more. Boost your organization with our Multi-tenant solution by selling subscriptions from your B2B and B2C customers. Our experts are waiting to help you grow your business.
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscription management, invoicing and renewals, to dunning, global tax compliance, fraud protection, and reporting. How do we do it? As your Merchant of Record, Paddle manages the following for you: Integrations with multiple payment service providers. Liability for charging and remitting sales tax around the world. Fraud protection and processing chargebacks. Revenue data reconciliation across subscription billing and payments. Reducing churn and recovering failed payments. Billing-related support queries. Let us focus on optimizing every part of your payments and billing process while you focus on growing your business.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
MyAlice
myalice.ai
The all-in-one customer communication tool for socially active Shopify and WooCommerce brands. Social is the new e-commerce. Customers now treat your brand like a human and want to chat with you on multiple channels. So, we created the modern way to sell and support on support media with conversations. Unlock social commerce for your e-commerce brand in five easy steps to grow your business, build genuine customer relationships, and spend less time on closing orders. 1. Support and sell from one inbox Like you, we also hate switching between countless social apps, websites, and stores. So, manage all your social channels, live chat, and e-commerce orders from one shared inbox. 2. Manage your e-commerce orders View and search your inventory, create or update orders, share product images, view customer details — all without leaving your inbox. 3. Save time and resources on support Deploy no-code chatbots in minutes to save hours on support, auto-respond to common queries, and automate conversations in multiple languages. 4. Collaborate with your teammates Get a full-fledged ticketing tool to assign automatically, reassign members, create canned responses, add tags, and leave notes to support customers the shared way. 5. Take better decisions without even trying = Generate automatic reports on users, sales, agent efficiency, and customer ratings to take better decisions for your team. TLDR: MyAlice brings everything an e-commerce business needs — social media channels, live chat, chatbot, store inventory, payment gateway, a mobile app — all under one platform so that you can sell and support on the go. Anytime. Anywhere. Integrates with your WooCommerce or Shopify store, website, mobile app, and popular social channels like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Line. Sign up for a free account today or get migration assistance to switch from Gorgias, Delightchat, Richpanel, eDesk, Freshdesk.
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and combine the customer data you want from your website, app, CRM, email, service & offline channels. With identity resolution, you can map anonymous users and their activities across platforms and get a 360° view of your customers. Create tailored customer segments to trigger timely messages across channels. You can integrate and seamlessly sync this customer data with your existing marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Mixpanel, Kissmetrics, Segment, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zapier, Facebook and 180+ tools in real time. Back your marketing decisions by capturing accurate customer data with CustomerLabs CDP.
Modalyst
modalyst.co
With Modalyst, there are no upfront inventory costs - source millions of products across 40+ categories, including a handpicked selection of US suppliers, and have orders sent directly to your customers.