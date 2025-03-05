Top E-Commerce Platforms - Ukraine

Twice Commerce

The way people consume goods is changing. Ownership of material goods doesn't play that big of a role in people's lives. At the same time, more people are opting to buy used goods instead of new ones. To meet this new demand, the merchants need software optimized for the circular way of consumption. Twice Commerce is the platform that helps businesses sell, rent, and resell products and services without friction. With Twice, businesses can create an offering to match the way people want to buy products and services, whether it's by renting for the short term, subscribing, or buying. Twice also provides a ready-made e-commerce store and tools to sell in person. The robust inventory and order management systems help manage the store operations smoothly and ensure that the critical data stays safe and always up to date. As a level-1 PCI compliant payment provider, Twice Commerce can offer secure payment processing out of the box, so you don't have to worry about complex third-party integrations. Twice is used by thousands of merchants worldwide, including industries from sports to fashion, mobility, and electronics.