Vidyard

vidyard.com

Vidyard is a video sales and marketing solution that helps businesses create engaging video experiences that drive results. It is used to create, share, and track personalized videos that build relationships with buyers and accelerate sales cycles. Video breaks through the noise of traditional outreach, ensuring that reps stand out in crowded inboxes and social feeds. It fosters human connections, driving higher engagement and trust with buyers. With Vidyard’s tools, reps can prioritize high-intent prospects, build relationships with key stakeholders, and move deals forward faster, all while delivering personalized communication at scale Here are some of the key features of Vidyard: - Personalized video creation: Easily record and share personalized videos that address each buyer's unique needs. - Video automation: Automate the creation and delivery of personalized videos at scale. - Video hosting and sharing: Host your videos on Vidyard's secure platform and easily share them across all your channels. - Video analytics: Track video views, engagement, and drop-off rates to understand how your audience interacts with your content. - CRM integrations: Integrate Vidyard with your CRM to streamline your workflow and ensure consistent messaging across all touchpoints. Vidyard supports sales teams with seamless integrations, real-time analytics, and the ability to deliver consistent, high-quality messaging across all touchpoints. Whether for prospecting, nurturing, or closing, Vidyard ensures that every rep has the tools to succeed, amplifying performance across the entire team. With video as the hero, Vidyard helps every sales rep become a top performer, driving engagement and accelerating sales results. With Vidyard, businesses can: - Create pipeline effectively: Break through the noise with personalized, visually compelling outreach that drives engagement, response rates, and meetings booked. - Prioritize high-intent prospects: Use actionable insights to focus on the right buyers at the right time, maximizing impact. - Handle objections proactively: Bring key stakeholders into the conversation early to address objections before they escalate and keep deals moving forward. - Build relationships: Foster meaningful connections and trust with crucial stakeholders—even without direct facetime on busy calendars. - Manage deals more effectively: Drive buyer action with embedded CTAs in videos, accelerating deal velocity and next steps. Trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketing teams across, Businesses that use Vidyard generate more leads and sellers win more deals.