Top Deep Learning Software

Deep learning software refers to a category of software tools and frameworks designed to facilitate the creation, training, and deployment of deep learning models. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that involves training artificial neural networks with many layers (hence the term "deep") to learn representations of data. Deep learning software typically provides functionalities such as: * Neural network architecture design: Tools for designing and customizing the architecture of deep neural networks, including specifying the number of layers, types of layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent), and connections between layers. * Data preprocessing and augmentation: Utilities for preparing and preprocessing input data for training deep learning models, including tasks such as normalization, data augmentation, and feature extraction. * Model training and optimization: Algorithms and techniques for training deep learning models on large datasets, including optimization algorithms like stochastic gradient descent, and methods for handling overfitting such as regularization and dropout. * Model evaluation and validation: Tools for evaluating the performance of trained models on validation and test datasets, including metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score. * Deployment and inference: Facilities for deploying trained deep learning models into production environments for inference on new data, often through integration with software development frameworks and platforms. Popular deep learning software frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Caffe. These frameworks provide high-level abstractions and APIs that make it easier for developers and researchers to build and experiment with deep learning models without having to implement everything from scratch.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...
Notta
notta.ai
Record and turn your favorite podcast, news and talk radio, Discord chat, Zoom Classes audio to text. You can playback recordings and edit transcripts, add notes, tags, insert images to capture the valuable information from every conversation.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...
npm
npmjs.com
npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language maintained by npm, Inc. npm is the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js. It consists of a command line client, also called npm, and an online database of public and paid-for private packages, called th...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
AssemblyAI is a Speech AI company focused on building new state-of-the-art AI models that can transcribe and understand human speech. Our customers, such as CallRail, Fireflies, and Spotify, choose AssemblyAI to build incredible new AI-powered experiences and products based on voice data. AssemblyA...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
Gladia
gladia.io
Powered by generative AI, Gladia is an Audio Intelligence API distinguished by exceptional accuracy and speed of transcription, extended multilingual capabilities, and state-of-the-art features, including speaker diarization and word-level timestamps. Unlock the full potential of your data with AI ...
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Generate landing page with summary, 7 points & memorable quote. Transcribe Audio file with Whisper. Transcribe French, German, Chinese & many more. Convert your thoughts into a blog post. Supports Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker & Buzzsprout. Supports Audio formats mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, or...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Phonexia
phonexia.com
Phonexia is an innovative Czech software company founded in 2006 with a vision to unlock voice potential with voice biometrics and speech recognition technologies. Through its close relationship with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the ...
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr is an AI Video Maker that helps creators make content marketing videos 10X faster by automating video editing work, e.g stock footage generation, subtitles generation, auto-trimming, and many more!
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms ...
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Rec...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to understand human language. We give any developer access to the most advanced speech AI transcription and understanding with just an API call. Our models deliver the fastest, most accurate transcription alongside contextual features like summariz...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat ...
Syte
syte.ai
Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...
SpeechAce
speechace.com
At SpeechAce, we are committed to helping language learners improve their speaking abilities through versatile speech recognition technology. We developed the world's first speech recognition API that not only helps language learners assess their speaking skills but also identify their exact areas o...
SpeechFlow
speechflow.io
SpeechFlow is a cutting-edge speech-to-text tool that empowers businesses and individuals with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. Our advanced AI technology ensures precise transcription of audio and video content into written text, supporting up to 14 languages, beyond just English. Main Featur...
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our pai...
ArtPro
artpro.com
ArtPro is an art inventory management software designed to help catalogue, archive, track, share and store artworks online.
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
Experience seamless image to text conversion with Picturetotext.info – the easiest way to extract text from images.
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Am...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
Waanee AI
waanee.ai
Waanee.ai is focused on developing an AI aggregator platform for building customer experience utilities. Waanee.ai is developing an AI aggregator platform for building customer experience utilities. The platform enables seamless transitions between various Generative AI and speech models, empowerin...
CrystalSound
crystalsound.ai
CrystalSound is an desktop app using AI technology that helps to remove all unwanted noise and distractions during calls, recordings, and online meetings. With its advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art features, CrystalSound can eliminate background noise, echo, howling effects, and other voices,...
Philips SpeechLive
speechlive.com
Philips SpeechLive is a cloud-based dictation, transcription and speech recognition workflow solution. It helps authors go from speech to text quicker than ever before. SpeechLive has complete end-to-end encryption with Multi-Factor Authentication using Microsoft Azure cloud services. Our add-on s...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create ...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...