Krisp
account.krisp.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Krisp app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Enjoy HD voice without background noise and echo during remote meetings, podcasts and recordings. Krisp prevents noisy distractions boosting productivity and professionalism.
Website: krisp.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Krisp. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.