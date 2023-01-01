SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the SpeechTexter app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Website: speechtexter.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SpeechTexter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.