WebCatalog
Uberduck

Uberduck

uberduck.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Uberduck on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Voice automation, text-to-speech, synthetic media.

Website: uberduck.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Uberduck. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

Verbatik

Verbatik

verbatik.com

dupdub

dupdub

dupdub.com

Speakatoo

Speakatoo

speakatoo.com

Voicetapp

Voicetapp

voicetapp.com

Revoicer

Revoicer

revoicer.com

SpeechTexter

SpeechTexter

speechtexter.com

FakeYou

FakeYou

fakeyou.com

Speechnotes

Speechnotes

speechnotes.co

Coqui

Coqui

coqui.ai

Wavel AI

Wavel AI

wavel.ai

BeyondWords

BeyondWords

beyondwords.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy