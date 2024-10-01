App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
Categories

Top Data Masking Software

Data masking software protects an organization’s important data by disguising it with random characters or other data so that it is still usable by the organization but not outside forces.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Very Good Security

Very Good Security

verygoodsecurity.com

Very Good Security (VGS) lets you operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps you achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems....

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered ...

K2View

K2View

k2view.com

At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, e...

Nymiz

Nymiz

nymiz.com

AI-Driven Data Anonymization For Knowledge Management -> Nymiz detects sensitive data in unstructured files (doc, docx, xls, xlsx, jpg, tlf, png, pdf) and also in structured data (databases), and anonymizes or pseudonymizes them reversibly or irreversibly. -> By recognizing context-specific data lik...

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

Tonic.ai democratizes data access for all technical data consumers by eliminating trade-offs between privacy and data availability. Tonic’s solutions synthesize safe, high-fidelity versions of production data devoid of sensitive information and PII. Hundreds of customers across industries depend on...

LiveRamp

LiveRamp

liveramp.com

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and g...

Protegrity

Protegrity

protegrity.com

Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range...

Satori

Satori

satoricyber.com

Satori is a Data Security Platform (DSP) that enables self-service data and analytics. Unlike the traditional manual data access process, with Satori, users have a personal data portal where they can see all available datasets and gain immediate access to them. Satori’s DSP dynamically applies the a...

Original Software

Original Software

originalsoftware.com

Our enterprise testing platform is trusted by hundreds of companies in lowering risk from bugs and failed updates and saving up to 60% in time spent testing. Step into the future with a single, powerful platform to manage, capture and automate your testing across your ERP and entire tech stack. On-p...

TrueVault

TrueVault

truevault.com

TrueVault is a comprehensive privacy platform that manages compliance with data privacy laws. Built by experienced attorneys, our software takes your business from 0 to 100 — and keeps you there.

InfoSum

InfoSum

infosum.com

The InfoSum Data Clean Room powers fast, easy, and effective first-party data collaboration that maximizes marketing performance in a privacy-first world.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy