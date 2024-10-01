App store for web apps
Top Data Masking Software
Data masking software protects an organization’s important data by disguising it with random characters or other data so that it is still usable by the organization but not outside forces.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets you operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps you achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems....
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered ...
K2View
k2view.com
At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, e...
Nymiz
nymiz.com
AI-Driven Data Anonymization For Knowledge Management -> Nymiz detects sensitive data in unstructured files (doc, docx, xls, xlsx, jpg, tlf, png, pdf) and also in structured data (databases), and anonymizes or pseudonymizes them reversibly or irreversibly. -> By recognizing context-specific data lik...
Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai democratizes data access for all technical data consumers by eliminating trade-offs between privacy and data availability. Tonic’s solutions synthesize safe, high-fidelity versions of production data devoid of sensitive information and PII. Hundreds of customers across industries depend on...
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and g...
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range...
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform (DSP) that enables self-service data and analytics. Unlike the traditional manual data access process, with Satori, users have a personal data portal where they can see all available datasets and gain immediate access to them. Satori’s DSP dynamically applies the a...
Original Software
originalsoftware.com
Our enterprise testing platform is trusted by hundreds of companies in lowering risk from bugs and failed updates and saving up to 60% in time spent testing. Step into the future with a single, powerful platform to manage, capture and automate your testing across your ERP and entire tech stack. On-p...
TrueVault
truevault.com
TrueVault is a comprehensive privacy platform that manages compliance with data privacy laws. Built by experienced attorneys, our software takes your business from 0 to 100 — and keeps you there.
InfoSum
infosum.com
The InfoSum Data Clean Room powers fast, easy, and effective first-party data collaboration that maximizes marketing performance in a privacy-first world.