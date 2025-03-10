Find the right software and services.
Data breach notification software plays a crucial role in assisting companies during a breach incident. It facilitates the documentation of breaches, mandatory reporting to regulatory authorities, and notification of affected individuals. These tools automate and streamline the data breach notification process to ensure compliance with stringent data disclosure laws and deadlines, which can sometimes be as short as 72 hours. By adhering to regulations such as GDPR Article 34 and state laws like California’s Information Privacy legislation, these software solutions enable companies to meet their privacy obligations effectively. Typically managed by legal teams, data breach notification tasks also involve contributions from IT, security, and other departments to fully grasp the breach's impact. Workflow capabilities within these tools support collaboration among department representatives, while a centralized dashboard provides visibility to privacy officers or legal teams overseeing the entire notification process.
DATEV
datev.de
The DATEV app streamlines accounting and financial management, offering tools for invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax compliance with integration capabilities.
PrivacyEngine
privacyengine.io
PrivacyEngine aids organizations in managing data protection and compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, offering tools for assessments and policy management.
TrustArc
trustarc.com
TrustArc is a privacy management platform that helps businesses comply with global data privacy regulations and manage user consent and preferences.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
Keepabl
keepabl.com
Keepabl is a privacy management software that simplifies compliance with data protection regulations, facilitating data mapping and management of privacy workflows.
PrivIQ
priviq.com
PrivIQ is a data privacy compliance management software that helps organizations automate and manage privacy operations across multiple regulations.
DPOrganizer
dporganizer.com
DPOrganizer is a Swedish company, founded to help privacy pro's like yourself get more things done. Whether you need to organize your privacy program better, manage your RoPA faster, or raise awareness more efficiently, professionals can increase their productivity through the entire privacy program lifecycle in DPOrganizer. DPOrganizer's mission is to help turn privacy professionals into privacy heroes. DPOrganizer is a privacy management software - a powerful Software-as-a-Service - with a focus on ease-of-use, simplicity and flexibility. DPOrganizer helps businesses and organisations map, visualize and report on personal data processing. DPOrganizer believes responsible data processing is not only a question of compliance, but a necessity in order to compete in an increasingly digital and privacy aware world.
ComplyCloud
complycloud.com
ComplyCloud is the only software you need to ensure your data protection and IT security compliance. It combines legal and IT expertise with software to automate all your compliance management and provide you with the mandatory documentation output. You can look forward to spending more time where it matters for your business since its platform saves you up to 80% of your compliance workload. You get a combined GDPR & NIS2 expert and project manager at your fingertips. With this, all you need for GDPR and NIS2 compliance is included, easy to implement, intuitive, and automated. Its software is developed and kept up to date by EU data protection lawyers and IT security experts. Unlike any other solution, ComplyCloud combines compliance software with legal expertise, which gives you as its customer legal knowledge, guidance, and support. All of the above is the result of its shared fight for the right to privacy. It wants a world where compliance is easy to achieve, fair, and transparent for all. That’s why it aims to empower organizations to protect personal data and infrastructure in a cost- and time-efficient way. This is not 'only' good for the organizations but also for society and democracy.
Seers
seersco.com
Seers is the leading privacy & consent management for companies in 100+ countries. Seers is a fast-growing company and increased its customers by 1040% in 2020 compared to 2019. It has developed and launched 10 AI-based digital solutions on its software as a service (SAAS) platform to resolve data privacy compliance problems for companies. These solutions enable companies to comply with data privacy regulations worldwide including GDPR, CCPA, PECR and LGPD in a cost-effective and efficient manner and protect them against hefty fines (up to £18 million or 4% of annual turnover - whichever is higher) by the regulator, as well as, loss of reputation and business. The solutions are: - Consent Management Platform (Cookie Consent) - Data Subject Request Management - Incident and Breach Management Platform - Data Privacy Impact Assessments - Privacy Policies and Template Packs - GDPR Staff eTraining - GDPR, PECR, Cyber Security Audits and Assessments - Privacy Expert Platform Seers market-leading GDPR & CCPA compliant solutions are top-rated and also available on leading marketplaces including Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Shopify and PrestaShop.
