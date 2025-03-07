Top Content Marketing Software - United States

Find the right software and services.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, grow a thriving community, create free or subscription podcasts, develop personalized coaching experiences, and so much more. With Kajabi, they also have access to robust analytics, seamless sales and marketing tools, easy payment options, and unmatched customer service, education, and community.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. Bitly's all-in-one Connections Platform empowers more than 5.7 million monthly active users and over 500,000 customers globally - people, influencers, brands, and businesses of every size - to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as trusted platform for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin. Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For advanced users and custom projects, Rebrandly is the most advanced and scalable link-management platform on the market. Rebrandly provide a great set of APIs and the support of expert engineers in order to build small and big projects around links (SMS, transactional messages, affiliates and influencers, single-sign-on, oAuth, and more). Other relevant features: * UTM builder * Link retargeting * Mobile deep linking * URL conditional routing * Open graph control * Rebrandly AI * Link Analytics * Customizable reports * Multiple seats, permission and workspaces management * Multiple domain names management With Rebrandly, you can create and share branded links directly through the browser extension while you’re surfing the web. They then store it in your dashboard, where you can measure results using our best-in-class suite of tools. You can register a new domain name directly with Rebrandly, choosing among more than 2,000 extensions- from .link to .shop, and everything in between. They take care of all the setup, allowing you to start sharing branded links in just a few minutes. A branded link is memorable, pronounceable, and completely customizable. With a branded link, companies increase their brand’s awareness because the brand name is embedded in the link- even when it’s being shared by others. They improve link trust, and in fact, branded links can help to increase the click-through rate by up to 39% when compared to generic short URLs.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga.
Beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Access the best tools available in email, helping your newsletter scale and monetize like never before.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content marketing across all social and blogging platforms. Visit our website: https://contentstudio.io Why choose ContentStudio? Here's why: Speed up Content Creation: Craft quality content up to 10X faster with AI, ensuring your social media channels are always buzzing with engaging posts. All-in-One Platform: Say goodbye to juggling multiple tools. ContentStudio brings everything under one roof, from content discovery to publishing. Discover Trending Content: Stay ahead of the curve. Harness our advanced algorithms to uncover trending topics that resonate with your audience. Seamless Team Collaboration: Plan and execute your content strategy with ease. Collaborate with your team or clients seamlessly within the platform. Effortless Scheduling: Automate your content calendar. Schedule posts in advance and maintain a consistent online presence without the hassle. Insightful Analytics: Make informed decisions with white-label reports. Dive deep into meaningful analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy. Unified Inbox: Manage all your interactions in one place. Respond to comments and messages across channels without missing a beat. ContentStudio is more than just a tool; it's your partner in digital excellence. Transform your social media strategy and experience growth like never before. Embrace the power of ContentStudio and let your content do the talking.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to track users in order to monetize audience engagement and loyalty metrics so they can make decisions about the content to publish and promote on their Web sites. In August 2010, the company was spun off from Betaworks as a separate entity. Chartbeat has been both praised and criticized as an alternative to Google Analytics for real-time data.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo's advanced AI technology enables users to create the most realistic and personalized AI Avatar video content with diverse nationalities and languages. You can start professional AI spokesperson videos just by typing and clicking with Wondershare Virbo. Virbo's 300+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 120+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases, including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitches, training and development, explainer, and how-to videos. What's more, from marketing videos and product promotion to tutorial videos, Virbo offers a wide range of eye-catching templates to suit any purpose and deliver your message most engagingly and expressively as possible—no more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies, or actors/actresses.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the creator of the headless CMS and is the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world, such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart, invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and to gain their unique Experience Edge. Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and Mozilla) and we have deep experience developing and supporting software at Enterprise scale and quality. We know what it takes — we live and breathe this each and every day.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b articles, 42m websites, 300t engagements, 500k journalists & 492m questions.
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown is the easiest way to build and run your newsletter. Buttondown is a small, elegant tool for producing newsletters. The minimalist interface makes it easy for you to write great emails; the automation acts like the editorial assistant you wish you had, by checking for typos, broken links, or malformed images; the portable subscription widget makes it really easy to grow your audience from wherever you host your site. And then Buttondown gets out of your way. Buttondown's emphasis is on speed and ease of use over complex featuresets or powerful automation.
Matomo
matomo.org
Matomo is the leading open-source web analytics platform, used on over 1.4 million websites in over 190 countries and translated into over 50 languages. Matomo values privacy protection, 100% data ownership and no data sampling. It has two different hosting options - cloud and on-premise. Cloud takes the hassle out of installation, whereas On-Premise is the free, open-source and self-hosted PHP/MySQL software you can install on your own server, which gives you max. flexibility. This premium web analytics and conversion optimisation tool is designed to give you the most conclusive insights with a complete range of features such as heatmaps, sessions recordings, goals, form analytics, ecommerce and funnels. It provides real time updates on the details of your visitors; has goal conversion tracking to track business objectives; event tracking to identify and measure interaction of the user with your website; and A/B testing which helps you optimise your website campaigns by experimenting and running A/B tests. (Matomo was formerly known as Piwik). Please visit matomo.org for more information.
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is the world’s leading Disney-backed content experience platform that enables a publisher, brand, or small and medium-sized business to better engage with different audience segments through an added layer of personalized interactions on their website. Updating a website is a heavy lift, but using EX.CO’s robust, self-serve platform makes it easy to create and implement new website experiences without any developer or design resources. It offers a full range of experiences from video to product matching journeys to polls and surveys, and hundreds of templates customized to match different industries’ needs.
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized actions and alerts, and maximize resources by automating critical SEO tasks.
WriteTextAI
writetext.ai
Designed specifically for WordPress/WooCommerce, WriteText.ai is a plugin aimed at automating the creation of product text and meta descriptions. It offers the versatility to generate text for single products or multiple products in bulk. With its seamless integration with WordPress/WooCommerce, it provides a user-friendly experience, particularly for newcomers. WriteText.ai specializes in creating top-notch, SEO-optimized meta titles, meta descriptions, product descriptions, and Open Graph texts. It provides 'WriteText.ai Single' and 'WriteText.ai Bulk' modes to enhance the efficiency of content generation. Moreover, each account can accommodate an unlimited number of users and web shop installations, catering to businesses of all sizes. WriteText.ai Single offers writers a comprehensive scope for content generation. Along with setting the tone, style, and target market, writers can conduct an in-depth keyword analysis, select semantic keywords, and choose which attributes should be included in the text directly from WooCommerce, prior to generating the content itself. Upon completing product familiarization and keyword analysis, WriteText.ai Single generates text in approximately 50 seconds. The writer can then review the output before publishing it to WooCommerce. Consequently, this feature ensures consistency in tone, style, and the inclusion of keywords to enhance SEO. Furthermore, it provides the flexibility to customize each product’s content according to the specific needs of the target audience. On the other hand, WriteText.ai Bulk is specifically designed for generating text for multiple products simultaneously. While this feature lacks specific aspects like keyword analysis, semantic keyword selection, and individual attribute selection for each product, it allows the writer to maintain a consistent tone, style, and attributes across all selected products. WriteText.ai Bulk exhibits high efficiency, generating text for each product within approximately 30 seconds once the final product selection and target style attributes have been set. It is particularly helpful when there's a need to generate a large volume of product text in a short timeframe, bypassing the need for detailed keyword analysis. Hence, WriteText.ai Bulk serves as a reliable, time-efficient solution for quick and bulk content generation tasks. Overall, WriteText.ai is a feature-rich plugin that allows connection to an unlimited number of e-commerce sites and supports an unlimited number of users. It enables direct text transfer or publication to WooCommerce and allows selection of product attributes, tones, and styles to be incorporated into the text. Users can also select a target audience and text length, as well as setting user roles to specify who can generate, review, and publish content. Key features include a review history log, bulk transfer/publish text, custom product detail addition, and defining your own custom tone and style. Users can utilize a reference product to generate text, get AI-suggested target markets, define custom target markets and rewrite text. The plugin also supports keyword analysis, semantic keywords, tracking keyword and semantic keyword densities, as well as multi-store support. Disclaimer: WriteText.ai is an independent tool developed to work with WordPress/WooCommerce. It is not affiliated or endorsed by WordPress/WooCommerce.
Vev
vev.design
Vev is a new breed of web creation platform built for developers, designers, and marketers. Combining no-code and code, Vev helps professional teams publish their wildest ideas on the web with complete creative and technical freedom. Vev enables leading organizations to supercharge their digital marketing materials and build interactive experiences.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monitoring. - Scoop.it Enterprise is used by thousands of businesses to manage content curation for content marketing (including SEO, traffic & leads generation) and business intelligence. Scoop.it Content Enterprise also helps to share content within organizations in an impacting way. - Scoop.it curation service helps millions of individuals & professionals to develop their online thought leadership. This solution allows to show expertise and generate traffic through integrated social sharing. Since the launch of the service in 2011, 8 million users have published tens of millions of pieces of content to attract hundreds of millions of readers every year.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately measure every element of marketing attribution. Every customer than visits your link gets the information they need, every time, with no broken links. Need to change the link when a contest ends, or show the page in the user’s own language? It’s easy with BL.INK. No other URL shortener or QR code creator integrates with your existing tools, helps you avoid broken links, enables zero down-time when updating links, and has a platform built based on how enterprise companies work. Only BL.INK. Trusted by demanding global brands since 2008.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, increase conversions, and boost revenue. StorifyMe Editor is easy to use, intuitive, and provides numerous free and customizable templates that will make the story creation process much easier. With the opportunity to integrate StorifyMe Stories to any platform - from mobile devices to the web, StorifyMe is an omni-solution for content distribution in a form people love!
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. See how everything connects at a glance with a unified, real-time calendar of record. Write first-draft copy, generate new ideas, & upgrade your marketing workflows with an AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Assistant. Keep stakeholders
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products on your website. Create memberships for any product you want like content libraries, communities, videos, online courses, and more while having 100% control over the look & feel. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Webflow, Notion and more.
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your marketing website. This will help drive PLG and increase qualified leads in your funnel. (PS: You can embed lead form as well) Email Campaigns - Send product-tour in your email campaigns to show new features or specific flow of your product. Sales: Demo leave-behinds - Create a guided + clickable demo of your product that's customized for your prospect, and send it out to them as demo leave-behinds. This will help your champion buyer to internalize your product and accelerate deals. Live Demos - Show Storylane demos in discovery calls or at various POC stages. Your sales reps can be trained to follow consistent demo flow. Pre-sales: Scale your demo capabilities by enabling your pre-sales team to spin up new demos in minutes. With Storylane, you will be able to help your sales team provide personalized demo experiences to every buyer without the traditional complexities around creating multiple demo environments.
AutoWrite
autowrite.app
AI that writes full-length SEO content that reads human. AutoWrite is the best AI assistant for SEO writing.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real time. With Anyword, marketers save money on costly A/B testing and time by generating effective copy & messaging that fits your target audiences best and boosts performance.
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an AI-powered writing tool designed to assist with a wide range of writing tasks. It aims to streamline the content creation process for users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned writers. The tool offers an array of features, including automated drafting of content, error-free writing, language translation options and audience-specific personalisation for persuasive results. WriterX prides itself on aiding with writer's block by providing instant, engaging content generation. It can handle tasks from drafting blog posts and social media content to copywriting for advertising campaigns. Another key feature of WriterX is its ability to repurpose existing content or generate new material at scale, responding to the need for large amounts of content in today's digital age. To get started, users select a template and provide a brief description of the topic or product, and the AI will generate a variety of content. The tool is used by a diverse client base, including students, copywriters, bloggers, product managers, marketing teams and media agencies. It offers extensive solutions for SEO, enhancing web visibility with the creation of catchy headlines, product descriptions, and customised reviews. Lastly, despite offering a comprehensive suite of functionality, WriterX maintains an easy-to-use interface that simplifies the content creation process.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily create geo-targetted Facebook ads. MavSocial supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google Business Profiles, and Tumblr.
Content Harmony
contentharmony.com
Content Harmony's content marketing workflow helps your team build highly detailed content marketing briefs 50-80% faster than the manual process that most teams use. We help you quickly analyze search intent, competitor keyword and topic profiles, document outlines, user questions, authoritative sources, and visual content requirements for graphics and video. Then you can optimize your content using our AI-driven topic model, quickly identifying missing sub-topics in your content. Our workflow lets your team ditch the 20 browser tabs and hours of copy & pasting into Google Docs, so you can focus on building better performing content marketing assets.
Brandlive
brandlive.com
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexity from boring to bingeworthy. Brandlive offers a unique combination of software and services that enables our customers to create incredible content, considerate vendors, and reduce spend - all while driving their most important audiences to action.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Contently
contently.com
Contently helps brands tell great stories. Our powerful enterprise content marketing platform, data-driven strategy services, and world-class freelance network give the world’s top brands everything they need to create content that delights their audience and drives results. On average, the content our customers create with Contently is worth over $13 million to their business each year—a 6x+ return on their investment. Creating great content is hard, but Contently makes it much easier. Our powerful technology tells you what stories to create and connects you with a team of award-winning creatives to bring those stories to life. Smart workflows and AI-powered recommendations saves your team time and effort, and our world-class analytics suite reveals what content is performing best and guides you on what to do next. We even tell you how much your content is worth to your brand.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
FORTVISION
fortvision.com
Boost your sales, get more email subscribers and show your audience dynamic, personalized content with FORTVISION’s marketing automation and web personalization platform. FORTVISION is the smartest way to improve engagement and conversion rates in one place. Catch users' attention with personalized automations and win more sales through customized on-site dynamic elements, email, SMS, WhatsApp, ads, and landing pages. FORTVISION is a one-stop-shop to improve all your sales and marketing conversions using internal & external data sources, including external CRM software. With our plugin, data is collected, analyzed and segmentized based on user geolocation, traffic source, online behavior, purchasing history, and more. Using omnichannel marketing automation and web personalization, FORTVISION offers cart abandonment solutions, conversion optimization, and smart analytics. Web personalization: Generate leads and drive conversions with FORTVISION’s web personalization software. Personalizing your visitors’ browsing or shopping experience will go a long way in impacting your bottom lines positively. With FORTVISION, you can personalize any element or content. Add or replace elements according to the visitor’s profile or interaction with the site. Recommend products and content to your visitors based on their browsing preferences. Data: With FORTVISION, all your data is connected, managed in one place and allows you to create automations accordingly. Our data platform feeds off internal and external data sources, allowing you to leverage it to drive more accurate insights and smarter decisions. Turn data into segmentation, assign users into predefined audiences based on the user’s interaction with the site and target the right audience at the right time. Then start engaging your users by showing personalized content based on their segment. Marketing automation: Engage your audience, promote sales, and improve customer retention using email, SMS and WhatsApp marketing campaigns. When you set up automation campaigns, FORTVISION works for you, even after hours. Create onboarding welcome email automation flows, cart abandonment reminder SMS automations, individual
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
OneMob
onemob.com
OneMob is the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing, and tracking beautiful microsites in seconds! Whether you are in sales, marketing, customer success, or a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement, and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You will have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all—OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on the go with OneMob's mobile, web, and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, HubSpot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Its free plan offers access to many of its core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game.
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
Addlly AI
addlly.ai
Addlly AI is the most advanced AI writer, social media post generator and marketing tool. Transform your website, blogs and social media presence with AI.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is a video technology company that powers the world’s stories with effortless, empowering, and inspiring solutions. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps a publisher deliver, monetize, analyze, and create video, while providing an advertiser with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting. Sitting at the forefront of innovation, Connatix leverages the power of AI to optimize revenue and ensure relevancy, efficiency, and scale across campaigns. Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies and named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.
