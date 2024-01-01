Top Content Management System (CMS) Tools
Content management system (CMS) tools streamline the process of creating, editing, and publishing digital content. Organizations leverage CMS tools to enhance the functionality and depth of content within their existing CMS. These tools are extensively utilized by businesses of all sizes to manage content on websites, blogs, or other platforms. They empower users to design a website according to their preferences using various features and content types. Implementing specific functionalities on a website often demands significant development work and engineering hours, but CMS tools can provide these functionalities through integrations or plugins, thus saving time and money. Content professionals utilize CMS tools alongside a CMS to improve website content. This includes enabling the publication of diverse content types, offering additional design features, facilitating collaboration and proofing during content creation, and more. Some tools integrate with web content management or website builder software, while others function as standalone products addressing specific content-related needs. CMS tools bridge the gaps in a given CMS, enabling users to manage websites more efficiently and develop them to meet their exact specifications.
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is an internet-based computer file transfer service based in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam by Rinke Visser, Bas Beerens and Nalden. In October 2018, WeTransfer relaunched its app with the name "Collect by WeTransfer". In May, 2020 India banned the WeTransfe...
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
10Web
10web.io
10Web is a leading AI Website and AI E-commerce Builder. In today’s era, we democratize access to online opportunities. Our AI-powered tools simplify the creation and management of digital businesses, breaking down technical barriers. Our AI Website Builder simplifies the creation, management, and s...
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash is a new way to send big files, without any size limits. Secured, easy and fast, Smash helps developers and businesses of all sizes (from pros to medium and large enterprises) and from different sectors of activity to answer their file transfers needs. Services are offered on an annual subscri...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products on your website. Create memberships for any product you want like content libraries, communities, videos, online courses, and more while having 100% control over the look & feel. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Webflow, Notion and more.
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
Faster WordPress made easy All the latest technology on how to accelerate your website neatly packed in a 1-minute-setup plugin.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
All-in-one platform for user engagement that provides mobile-native, full-screen, immersive formats for any mobile or website platform. StorifyMe enables clients to create and publish highly personalized, visually stunning, interactive Stories, Shorts, Snaps, and Ads that engage their audience, incr...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and...
Pastel
usepastel.com
Pastel is the easiest, and fastest way for web designers, developers, and agencies to collect feedback on the websites they're building.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown is the easiest way to build and run your newsletter. Buttondown is a small, elegant tool for producing newsletters. The minimalist interface makes it easy for you to write great emails; the automation acts like the editorial assistant you wish you had, by checking for typos, broken links...
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl is the fastest way for product, marketing, sales and support teams to collect visual feedback, collaborate, and manage ideas through tools like website feedback, bug tracking and mobile app feedback and customer feedback. Currently, to review and track bugs on websites and mobile apps, people ...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Juicer
juicer.io
Juicer is the go-to social media aggregation tool empowering businesses and individuals to seamlessly curate and showcase social media content on their websites. It effortlessly pulls content from various social accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X/ Twitter, YouTube and more....
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
Unleash your creativity with MaxiBlocks, the free WordPress page builder! No coding? No problem! Drag & drop from a massive library of 2000+ pre-designed blocks & 150+ page templates to craft stunning websites for any purpose, from landing pages to blogs & portfolios. Built-in responsiveness ensures...
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique f...
Relume
relume.io
We built Relume Library to help freelancers, agencies and other teams building websites on Webflow save time without sacrificing quality. Simply search from 650+ pre-built components, copy them with a one click and paste into any Webflow project. Say goodbye to building Webflow sites from scratch an...
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and ...
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital pr...
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects sour...
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of too...