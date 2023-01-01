Buttondown is the easiest way to build and run your newsletter. Buttondown is a small, elegant tool for producing newsletters. The minimalist interface makes it easy for you to write great emails; the automation acts like the editorial assistant you wish you had, by checking for typos, broken links, or malformed images; the portable subscription widget makes it really easy to grow your audience from wherever you host your site. And then Buttondown gets out of your way. Buttondown's emphasis is on speed and ease of use over complex featuresets or powerful automation.

Website: buttondown.email

