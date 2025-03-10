Find the right software and services.
Container security tools are essential for safeguarding the various components of containerized applications, their underlying infrastructure, and connected networks. Containers, which are widely adopted by DevOps teams, streamline the packaging of software units for development. Once developed, these containers are orchestrated, deployed, and connected, making security critical at every stage of their lifecycle. Container security software provides crucial features for managing access, testing security measures, and protecting the cloud infrastructure hosting these applications. These tools help administrators control who can access containerized data and integrate with applications. They also offer testing capabilities to develop robust security policies, identify zero-day vulnerabilities, and simulate attacks from known threats.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.
Cobalt
gocobalt.io
Cobalt is an integration platform that allows SaaS companies to connect applications easily via a single API, offering over 250 pre-built integrations.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.
Detectify
detectify.com
Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Xygeni is a cybersecurity app that manages application security, detects vulnerabilities, and secures software supply chains to protect software development processes.
Probely
probely.com
Probely is a web vulnerability scanner that tests the security of web applications and APIs, identifying real vulnerabilities and providing remediation guidance.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is an API security platform that helps organizations discover, test, and manage API security across their development and deployment pipelines.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.
Webscale
webscale.com
Webscale is a cloud platform that enables scalable and efficient management of web infrastructure for ecommerce businesses, ensuring high performance and reliability.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.
Escape
escape.tech
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
Conviso
convisoappsec.com
Conviso Platform has got the whole security pipeline covered to empower developers to build secure applications. Because Security shouldn't be an isolated part of your development pipeline — it should be an ongoing, collaborative activity between all teams. Conviso now presents five products within its platform to help you in this mission.
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
RamQuest’s solutions include our fully integrated closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, esigning, and digital marketplace solutions and are available on-premise or in a hosted environment
Bright Security
brightsec.com
Bright Security’s dev-centric DAST platform empowers both developers and AppSec professionals with enterprise-grade security testing capabilities for web applications, APIs, and GenAI and LLM applications. Bright knows how to deliver the right tests, at the right time in the SDLC, in developers and AppSec tools and stacks of choice with minimal false positives and alert fatigue.
CrowdSec
crowdsec.net
CrowdSec is an open-source security stack that detects aggressive behaviors and prevents them from accessing your systems. Its user-friendly design and ease of integration into your current security infrastructure offer a low technical entry barrier and a high-security gain. Once an unwanted behavior is detected, it is automatically blocked. The aggressive IP, scenario triggered and the timestamp is sent for curation, to avoid poisoning & false positives. If verified, this IP is then redistributed to all CrowdSec users running the same scenario. By sharing the threat they faced, all users are protecting each other.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
Cloudanix
cloudanix.com
Cloudanix is a Ycombinator-backed security platform for your code, cloud, identities, and workloads. Cloudanix provides solutions for your multi-environments which may include multi-clouds, multi-accounts, multi-regions, multi-runtimes, etc Cloudanix enables organizations across industries and geographies from startups to enterprises to not just identify and mitigate, but also remediate risks and threats. Onboarding takes less than 30 minutes and just 1 click.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
