Top Connected Worker Platforms - Réunion
Connected worker platforms assist industrial companies in planning, scheduling, and monitoring complex manufacturing and supply chain operations across multiple locations and teams. This software allows companies to efficiently plan and assign work orders while promoting collaboration and information sharing among employees. Production supervisors and inventory managers use connected worker platforms to schedule and assign tasks, and employees use them to complete the assigned work. These platforms are delivered as standalone solutions and require integration with manufacturing and supply chain software, such as ERP systems, manufacturing execution systems, supply chain suites, and advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software. To ensure employee safety, they also integrate with environmental health and safety (EHS) software.
MaintainX
MaintainX is the leading maintenance and work execution software, designed specifically for industrial and frontline teams. We help companies streamline maintenance operations, improve asset management, and empower workers—all while delivering insights that can improve your bottom line. As a mobile-first platform, MaintainX delivers a modern, IoT-enabled solution for maintenance, reliability, and operations teams trusted by over 8k companies worldwide. If you’re looking for an AI-enabled CMMS solution that’s easy to use and implement, look no further. The MaintainX platform manages millions of work orders and assets, and is used by more than 500K frontline professionals globally. We help customers reduce unplanned downtime and increase asset availability, while meeting complex compliance needs and keeping workers safe. Ready to ditch the clipboard? Here's what we can help your team digitize: -Maintenance Work Orders -Preventive Maintenance -Safety Procedures -Safety and Environmental Audits -Multi-site Reporting -IoT & ERP Integrations -Auditing/Inspection Workflows -Training Checklists -Parts Order Management & Vendor Connections We’re proud to serve some of the world’s largest brands, including Duracell, AB InBev, Univar, Cintas, McDonalds, Titan America, and many more.
Tulip
Tulip, a leader in frontline operations, is helping companies around the world equip their workforce with AI-enabled, connected apps — leading to higher quality work, improved efficiency, and end-to-end traceability across operations. Tulip's composable platform enables those closest to operations can take advantage of composability and edge connectivity to digitally transform processes, guide operators, track production, and gain a real-time, holistic view of operations. Companies of all sizes and across industries — including complex manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices — have implemented composable solutions with Tulip’s platform to solve some of the most pressing challenges in operations: error-proofing processes and boosting productivity with guided workflows, capturing and analyzing real-time data, and continuously improving operations. A spinoff out of MIT, the company is headquartered in Somerville, MA, with offices in Germany and Hungary.
Augmentir
Augmentir is the world’s only provider of AI-based connected worker software. Augmentir’s software platform is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that helps industrial companies optimize the safety, quality, and productivity of today’s rapidly changing industrial frontline workforce. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir’s AI in conjunction with the platform’s digital workflow and remote collaboration capabilities to optimize their frontline operations and deliver significant growth and continuous improvement in the areas of performance support, training, and workforce development.
SafetyCulture
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections, raising and resolving issues, managing assets, and training teams on the go. SafetyCulture also helps teams do more than just tick the boxes for governance, risk, and compliance – it can help set environment, health and safety standards, and raise the bar when it comes to operational excellence. With real-time data capture and actionable insights at your fingertips, you’ll always know what's working and what's not so you can focus on what truly matters – getting better every day. Unlock the potential of your working teams to propel your business forward with SafetyCulture.
Epsilon3
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
Nrby
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
vHive
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]
QAD
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises. Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.
WorkClout
WorkClout is a quality management platform for automotive parts manufacturers. Our software helps streamline & automate internal audits, document control, visual inspections, training, and preventive quality design. With WorkClout organizations can: ∙ Layer Process Audits ∙ 8D ∙ Equipment Verification Audit (PVA) ∙ FMEA Compliance ∙ Document Control ∙ Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) ∙ Supplier Audits ∙ IATF 16949 ∙ ISO 9001 ∙ ISO 45001 ∙ ISO 14001 ∙ Visual/Dimensional Quality Inspection ∙ Increase Process/Efficiency ∙ Preventive/Predict Quality Design (Reducing Quality Defects Parts Per Billion) ∙ SPC / Data Trend Analysis ∙ Corrective Actions / CAPA ∙ Supplier Corrective Action (SCAR) Industries served: Automotive OEM Parts Manufacturing, Battery Manufacturing, Automotive Aftermarket Parts Manufacturing, Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers, Body & Trailer Manufacturing The ultimate tool for the frontline worker in the automotive industry!
Thrive.App
Thrive.App, established in 2011, provides employee communications and engagement apps to assist organisations in ‘powering’ up their internal communications. Our intuitive content management system enables anyone in your organisation to take charge of your company communications, creating and adding content to a single employee communications platform and distributing it to your teams’ mobile devices. Our clients range from SMBs to the largest multinational organisations who are all using TheAppBuilder’s platform to create and tailor their own employee communications apps to enhance their internal communications and further engage their distributed teams. This software as a service solution enables HR, Marketing, Internal Comms, Corporate Comms, IT and other professionals to create and promote important, relevant, timely and customized information to their ‘Hard to Reach’ teams. Those who have no access or limited access to email. Unlike others, we specialise in inspiring and educating our clients in their digital transformation journey through our SaaS platform and client success on-boarding and continuous support. Thrive's employee communications platform is used globally by clients across many industries. Our clients include; Carlsberg, SSE, Biffa, Fairchild Medical Center, Air France KLM, Santos Brasil, An Post, SGN and many more. For further information visit www.thrive.app
Tervene
Tervene enables operational excellence through management practice digitalization combined with professional coaching. Combining 6 management tools in one solution, Tervene supports knowledge management, process validation, operation control, communication & problem-solving on the factory floor. We serve factories across North America and Europe, including manufacturing leaders such as Mars Wrigley, Safran, Siemens, General Dynamics & ArcelorMittal. Using Tervene, those manufacturers digitalized their management system to promote efficient management behaviour through best practices adherence.
DeepHow
DeepHow is the first AI solution for skilled trades know-how capturing and training. It is essentially a video platform and capture app that allows organizations to capture their processes on a smart device, upload it into the platform via the cloud, and then leverage AI to segment, transcribe, and translate the video into steps and relevant languages for their multilingual workforce. Workers can access the videos at any time, allowing them to onboard faster and upskill more efficiently with their company’s proprietary processes. Traditional methods of learning like text-based SOPs can’t be updated efficiently, and the average worker today would rather turn to video to learn new skills. They can watch the expert right on the screen, and emulate that expertise on their own. Creating video content doesn’t have to be hard or require the support of a professional video production team with expensive equipment. Keep your lines running and teach your team better with DeepHow’s AI-powered video training platform.
Nvolve
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our: Document Control with Tablet eSign, Rapid Video-Based Learning and Blended Learning tools. In addition to this, the Nvolve Marketplace allows you to access a wide range of partner solutions which are already integrated with Nvolve and ready to use. Your Connected Workforce journey begins with Learning & Development but adds value across your entire business Connected Workforces transform the way factories and the supply chain are managed across many functions and works best when incorporated into a wider Workforce and Operational Excellence program allowing you to Get it Right the First Time and Every Time! Nvolve is for: • Learning & Development • ESG & Sustainability • Quality & OpEx • Health & Safety • Maintenance & Operations • Human Resources Available in 12 different languages, the Nvolve Platform is ISO 27001:2017 accredited and validated to GAMP5, in line with the application of the European EMA and US FDA regulations governing computer system validation.
Azumuta
Azumuta offers software solutions to augment the skills of the connected workforce. The platform assist manufacturing companies by driving performance, enabling factory workers to learn, solving in-line quality issues, and offer information progressively on the factory floor. Azumuta’s software connects operators, supervisors and managers to every single manufacturing aspect, and supports a culture of constant improvement. Azumuta is a modular online platform that helps people in a factory environment to increase productivity and quality of production by better communication and technological support. Azumuta’s software modules include the following: - Digital Work Instructions - Quality Assurance - Skills Matrix & Training - Audits & Digital Checklist - Continuous Improvement / CAPA