Top Cloud Email Security Solutions - Qatar
Cloud email security solutions are email platforms designed to protect against phishing scams that deceive users into revealing sensitive information. These platforms, managed by the cloud email security provider, also block emails containing links to malicious websites or malware before they reach the user. Businesses rely on cloud email security solutions to prevent data breaches, protect privileged information, and enhance endpoint security by stopping malware and other online threats. These tools have evolved from the secure email gateway market as digital transformation has reduced the demand for on-premise email security solutions. While there is some overlap with email anti-spam software and email encryption tools, cloud email security solutions are more comprehensive, often encompassing multiple functions that can also be delivered through both cloud-based and on-premise options.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus email signatures and disclaimers. You can also benefit from Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to defend your users against the most sophisticated email attacks, automated email continuity to prevent unexpected downtime and legally compliant email archiving to keep all emails safe and searchable. You can even opt for backup and recovery for endpoints and Microsoft 365 data in mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint. 365 Total Protection‘s tailored integration with Microsoft 365 simplifies your entire experience: from signup, to setup, to feature and user management. Its central console is a perfect blend of data privacy and ease of use, enabling you to do more and worry less.
Acronis
acronis.com
Acronis Cyber Protect delivers robust protection against cyberthreats, unparalleled backup and recovery capabilities and simplified management and visibility through a single pane of glass, for the entire environment. Key features of Acronis Cyber Protect include: · Cyberthreat protection: Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), proactively secures data, applications and systems, from advanced cyberattacks, including ransomware and other forms of malware. · Rapid Recovery: Reduced dependency on central IT support empowers users to initiate one-click recovery of distributed endpoints, including bare-metal recovery of physical workloads. · Reduced TCO: Broad, multigenerational OS support, enables vendor consolidation while ensuring comprehensive protection. · Simplified management: Centralized management includes local autonomy and seamless integration with existing third-party tools to provide a unified view of backup and recovery operations along with broad, multigenerational OS support. · Data sovereignty: With the use of Acronis’ extensive network of global data centers, users can ensure compliance and master regional data sovereignty laws, offering peace of mind and regulatory compliance.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard, previously "Retruster", is the only AI-powered anti-phishing solution that delivers security training both contextually and in real-time on actual phishing emails that your organization might receive. We layer our solution with an immersive security training program that offers consistently updated, relevant, and highly engaging content that is specifically designed to change employee behavior and promote a strong security culture throughout your enterprise.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powered, industry-leading detection trusted by more than 42,000 customers. - Deployment flexibility: Choose your deployment option - email security delivered with or without a gateway. - AI-powered, world-class detection: Apply the power of AI, machine learning, and social graphing to make security smarter and empower employees.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size – increasing enforcement success rates from less than 25% to over 95%. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body, championing increased trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information visit www.valimail.com.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to remove cybersecurity from your to-do list. Coro is powered by artificial intelligence that does the work for you. Our AI remediates 95% of threats, the rest you can handle with Coro’s unique One-Click-Resolve. Coro believes you have a right to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, regardless of your size. Get cybersecurity like you've never seen. Try Coro today.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology streamlines cybersecurity by automating the detection and response process across user data, devices, emails, and cloud directories, all in a single pane of glass. At Guardz, we are committed to your peace of mind and business continuity. Integrating top-tier cybersecurity technology with deep insurance expertise ensures your security measures are consistently monitored, managed, and optimized.
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service providers who want to achieve DMARC compliance in the shortest time possible.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, Account Takeover Protection, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com
Bastion Technologies
bastion.tech
Bastion is a new breed of cybersecurity platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that support them. A single platform that secures your entire company. Bastion protects employees, emails, data and cloud apps from ever-evolving digital threats. By delivering a suite of security modules that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Bastion is how SMBs defend against phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user negligence.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Protect your business and employees against threats with the leading email protection solution in France. Mailinblack technologies combine artificial and human intelligence and have been recognised for more than 20 years by companies, health establishments and public institutions. Join our 14,000 customers who benefit from an effective and upgradable solution that is adapted to their organisation, in addition to a world-class support service.
GreatHorn
greathorn.com
Comprehensive post-delivery protection against targeted email attacks, powered by machine learning and automated response capabilities.