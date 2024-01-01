App store for web apps
Top Cloud Content Collaboration Software - United States
Cloud content collaboration software functions as dedicated cloud storage and file-sharing solutions for a business's documents, images, videos, spreadsheets, and other files. These tools serve as flexible and syncable repositories for all corporate content, aiming to consolidate all content-related needs into a single platform. Users can effortlessly store, share, create, collaborate on, and locate content across various devices. While primarily used for document management, cloud content collaboration solutions extend beyond simple file handling, offering a broad array of features. They share many functionalities with enterprise content management (ECM) software, albeit tailored for broader accessibility. ECM tools, designed for larger enterprises, emphasize stringent security measures, expansive storage capacities, and options for on-premises deployment. Cloud content collaboration tools can seamlessly integrate with ECM and other content management systems, enabling a unified ecosystem for storing and managing content.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive (previously known as SkyDrive) is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. First launched in August 2007, OneDrive allows users to store files and personal data like Windows settings or BitLocker recovery keys i...
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup...
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Zoho WorkDrive
zoho.com
Online file management for teams that work together. Transform the way your team works together—give them a secure, shared workspace, so their ideas have a home from conception to realization. Create, collaborate, and make teamwork happen.
pCloud
pcloud.com
pCloud is the secure cloud storage, where you can store, share and work on all your files. You can access them on any device, anywhere you go! Get 10 GB Free!
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is an internet-based computer file transfer service based in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam by Rinke Visser, Bas Beerens and Nalden. In October 2018, WeTransfer relaunched its app with the name "Collect by WeTransfer". In May, 2020 India banned the WeTransfe...
Nextcloud
nextcloud.org
Nextcloud is a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. Nextcloud is free and open-source, which means that anyone is allowed to install and operate it on their own private server devices. Nextcloud application functionally is similar to Dropbox, Office 365 or G...
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage and document collaboration platform that helps teams stay safe, secure and connected in the cloud Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud ap...
Koofr
koofr.net
Koofr offers safe EU based cloud storage with free storage space for life and options to connect multiple cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive) and your personal storages. Discover a better way to store, access and share your photos, videos and documents. Get your free account now!
odrive
odrive.com
Unified access to all storage so you can sync, share, backup, and encrypt your files in Amazon Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, S3, WebDAV, FTP, and more
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncomp...
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve...
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more....
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled s...
Cloudup
cloudup.com
Share streams of anything – video, photos, music, links and files – instantly and easily with Cloudup.
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is the secure file storage and sharing service built for businesses of any size. Bank-level encryption of your data as well as our granular, role-based permission structure means you can control who has access to your content and share critical business files with confidence. Onehub offers a ...
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber res...
DropSend
dropsend.com
Send large files with DropSend for free. Email files, store files online, control sends and downloads, and use DropSend for your business.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and creat...
Scan123
scan123.com
Scan123 allows you to spend less time dealing with paperwork and more time doing what your business does best. Scan123 is a document management solution that helps you digitize your paper files, secure your documents in the cloud, quickly find what you're looking for, and instantly share with those ...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Laserfiche
laserfiche.com
Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, Laserfiche accelerates how business gets done. Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise co...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Wimi
wimi-teamwork.com
Wimi is the best all-in-one collaboration tool for businesses. This is not just words, Wimi includes into dedicated workspaces: social network, file sharing & drive, task management, calendar sharing, instant messaging and video conferencing. With this full set of features carefully crafted inside a...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
CAYA
getcaya.com
Receive, organize and edit all documents with CAYA. Over 20,000 customers already use CAYA as a document center in the cloud & to digitize their daily mail.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activiti...
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Be...
FutureVault
futurevault.com
Intelligent Digital Vault Solutions for Future-Ready Firms. FutureVault is an industry-leader in secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for financial services and wealth management organizations, changing the paradigm of document and information management with the Personal Life Manage...
ShareDocView
sharedocview.com
ShareDocView.com is a sales enablement tool that allows to share documents via links in order to get email leads, analytics and many other benefits. Upload PDF, Doc and PPT files to create links which can range from public to accessible only via verified emails or passwords. Add your company logo, c...
DRACOON
dracoon.com
DRACOON is the Enterprise File Sharing market leader in the German-speaking region and is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in Germany. The platform-independent software is available as a cloud, hybrid and on-premises version and has been named leader by independent analysts.
My MX Data
mymxdata.com
MX is a fast, easy and secure data exchange solution for businesses. our patented technology ensures perfect secrecy for confidential data and our multi-strategy approach protects your data from threats.
JUMBOmail
jumbomail.me
A leading online platform specializing in content exchange. Provides a reimagined approach to sending files by turning regular file sharing into an impressive personal branded gallery landing page. JUMBOmail Thenologies Ltd, established in 2010, provides cloud-based file transfer services using big ...
CloudFiles
cloudfiles.io
CloudFiles lets you access your existing document libraries and create powerful links for your files & folders. You can collect analytics, add security & perform all sorts of automation in HubSpot & Salesforce CloudFiles enables you with a simple set of features - File Sync - Access your 2-way synce...
TitanFile
titanfile.com
TitanFile is an award-winning secure file sharing and client collaboration platform. TitanFile is as easy to use as email, resulting in increased efficiency, cost savings and higher customer satisfaction while improving security and compliance. The TitanFile platform is comprehensive and supports di...
FilesAnywhere
filesanywhere.com
FilesAnywhere, headquartered in Bedford, Texas, is a cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software.
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink allows your team to collaborate and edit files instantly, securely and from anywhere with a single shared filespace. • Collaborate everywhere, instantly: Work together from anywhere. Access assets and project changes the mome...
AODocs
aodocs.com
AODocs is an AI-driven content services platform designed to streamline document management and content processes. Born in the cloud, this platform offers agility and scalability, making it adaptable to the evolving needs of businesses. It also boasts easy integration with existing systems, enhanci...