Top Cloud Compliance Software - Montserrat
Cloud compliance software ensures that regulatory standards are met and provides necessary compliance controls for cloud infrastructure and networks. These tools enhance visibility into cloud workloads and network activities, which require ongoing compliance to protect against threats like server malware, container vulnerabilities, and network intrusions. Businesses use cloud compliance software to maintain continuous oversight of their cloud assets, reducing the risk of cloud-based threats. When effectively implemented, this software helps maintain an optimal security posture for the organization at all times.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (...
Sprinto
sprinto.com
#1 Rated security compliance automation platform Move fast without breaking things Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride. Integration-first Automation-enabled Audit-align...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
Vanta
vanta.com
Thousands of fast-growing companies trust Vanta to help build, scale, manage and demonstrate their security and compliance programs and get ready for audits in weeks, not months. By offering the most in-demand security and privacy frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and many more, Vanta help...
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Drata
drata.com
A top-ranking compliance automation platform. Drata can help you get started, scale GRC, and enhance your security and compliance program. Drata is a security and compliance automation platform that continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company’s security controls, while streamlining wor...
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the...
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets you operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps you achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems....
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a multi-dimensional cloud security platform that breaks down application, identity and data silos to proactively detect and mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Solvo’s adaptive security approach is based on a continuous cycle of threat discovery, analysis and prioritizatio...
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a cyber asset analysis platform for cybersecurity designed to continuously collect, connect, and analyze asset data so security teams can see and secure their entire attack surface through a single platform.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is...
Hyperproof
hyperproof.app
Compliance Operations Platform. Built to Scale. Gain the visibility, efficiency, and consistency you and your team need to stay on top of all your security assurance and compliance work. Automated compliance management software to help you efficiently grow from one security framework to many, inclu...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to rem...
Havoc Shield
havocshield.com
All-in-one cybersecurity solution for financial services. Built to satisfy GLBA, FTC Safeguards, IRS Tax Preparer, New York DFS and other financial industry security requirements. Havoc Shield quickly removes the fear and risk of a lacking cybersecurity program by providing an industry-compliant pla...
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is the leading Trust Center Platform designed for friction-free security reviews. With an enterprise-grade Trust Center, SafeBase automates the security review process and transforms how companies communicate their security and trust posture. If you want to see how fast-growing companies li...
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Man...
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution...
Scytale
scytale.ai
Scytale is the global leader in compliance automation, helping companies get compliant and stay compliant with security frameworks like SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR , PCI-DSS and more, without breaking a sweat. Our experts offer personalized guidance to streamline compliance, enabling faster...
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them a...
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data se...
Lightrun
lightrun.com
Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, Lightrun builds an IDE-native observability & debugging platform that enables developers to securely add logs, metrics and traces to production and staging environments in real time, on demand. No hotfixes, redeployments or restarts required. Developers use Lightrun f...
nOps
nops.io
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML...
Regulait
regulait.com
Regulait Compliance is a set of embedded tools that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes, offering features such as virtual assistance, collaboration tools, multi-framework compatibility, document automation, HR management, access control, vendor oversight, asset tracking, and more. It is...
HighGround
highground.io
Under pressure from the board to make the business safe from Cyber threats, but without enough budget to do so? HighGround enables you to take control of your security experience with a range of security management capabilities. Get access to everything you require to manage all elements of your cyb...
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cl...
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner for AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes. It scans your cloud accounts, servers, clusters for 300+ security issues in minutes. Making cloud security effortless for developers and small teams. Compared to the open source scanners Kloudle scans get done under 30 Minut...
Carbide
carbidesecure.com
Carbide is an information security and privacy management platform designed to help fast-growing companies develop and maintain a robust security posture. Leverage Carbide’s continuous cloud monitoring, in-platform security awareness training via Carbide Academy, and 100+ technical integrations to s...
TrustCloud
trustcloud.ai
As a Trust Assurance platform, TrustCloud® uses a unified, graph-based architecture that connects your controls, policies, and knowledge base into one silo-free compliance automation and risk management platform. We help compliance teams: - Reduce cost and time managing controls and preparing for au...
Strike Graph
strikegraph.com
Strike Graph is a compliance operation and certification platform that empowers companies to achieve the security certifications they need to unlock revenue and build trust with customers at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional audit solutions.
Apptega
apptega.com
Tired of spreadsheets that don’t scale and require too much manual effort? Hampered by overly complex IT GRC systems that have you working for them? Apptega is the cybersecurity and compliance management platform that makes it easy to assess, build, manage, and report your cybersecurity and complian...
Thoropass
thoropass.com
Thoropass (previously known as Laika) Relying on compliance software that doesn’t include the auditor is like buying a car without an engine; it looks nice but doesn’t get you where you need to go. Thoropass is the only compliance and audit solution that truly gives you everything you need without s...
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive clo...
ContraForce
contraforce.com
Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.
NetApp BlueXP
bluexp.netapp.com
In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. We’re focused on one thing, helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Our industry-leading solution...
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, criti...
Cypago
cypago.com
The revolutionary Cypago Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) Platform combines the strength of SaaS architecture and advanced Correlation Engines, GenAI, and NLP based automation with an intuitive user experience, delivering complete coverage across all security frameworks and IT environments. The platform e...
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve cont...