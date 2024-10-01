App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Candidate Relationship Management Software - Micronesia
Candidate relationship management software, also referred to as candidate experience software, assists HR professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers in enhancing candidate engagement throughout the hiring process. These tools enable personalized experiences for candidates, thereby boosting their involvement and satisfaction. Recruiters and HR teams leverage candidate relationship solutions to cultivate an active talent pipeline, facilitating the sourcing of qualified candidates for available roles. It's important to distinguish candidate relationship management software from CRM software, despite offering similar functionalities. Candidate relationship management specifically focuses on enhancing the candidate journey and experience. Typically integrated into recruitment marketing platforms, this software often collaborates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and job board software.
Submit New App
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns...
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, ...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burg...
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outloo...
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourc...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Co...
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution stre...
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campa...
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is the career growth platform for modern professionals. It brings a network of over 3M premium professionals and advanced AI to help 20K recruiters hire or refer the right talent, find career opportunities, and share learnings without the usual hassles.
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain brings hiring into one place so you can hire better people faster, whether you are a large enterprise, franchise, or a small business. Track, manage, and onboard across every location. Whether you have one or 1000 locations, we keep it simple. Fountain is available on the web and mobile dev...
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work. By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build ...
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a comprehensive recruitment automation platform built to tackle various recruitment challenges. The tool integrates automation and intelligence in every step of the hiring process. Tailored for high volume hiring, it optimizes the process of scaling teams in a short timeframe. Besides,...
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee j...
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to eng...
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform provider that works to connect people to grow companies, careers, and communities. Our platform offers a range of software modules and talent acquisition solutions that are specialised to help organisations attract, manage, and hire the right people. Our...
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
SourceWhale
sourcewhale.com
SourceWhale exists to automate the boring, simplify the tedious and keep recruiters sane. We help automate the sourcing and outreach process by working on top of platforms such as Linkedin (though we also handle Github, Crunchbase, Angel List, Facebook, Twitter and many other sites) and integrating ...
Criteria
criteriacorp.com
Make Better Talent Decisions. Your goal is to build the best team. Our goal is to help you get there with multidimensional assessments, backed by science and delivered through our robust and user-friendly platform.
Beamery
beamery.com
The Beamery Talent Lifecycle Management Platform is the end-to-end solution that brings together data, AI and intelligence so talent-first enterprises can drive strategic talent transformation, deliver more human experiences for all talent and unlock the skills and potential of their global workforc...
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's tal...
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment,...
QJumpers
qjumpers.com
QJumpers Applicant Tracking Software is an easy-to-use, web-based platform, facilitating collaboration with hiring managers to get the best quality hire, fast. Automated workflows dramatically reduce administration time with ranking tools and automatic sorting using the latest technology. Enhance yo...
Survale
survale.com
Survale’s award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an “Always On” solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle...
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring co...
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is an all-in-one diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses effectively hire diverse teams. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. We’re here to change that—fast. Untapped is where companies take the guesswork out of hiring diverse teams. It’s where they transform their creativit...
Phenom
phenom.com
Powered by AI, the Phenom Intelligenct Talent Experience platform is a single solution that helps candidates find and choose you faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, and managers build stronger teams.
WayUp
wayup.com
The industry leader for qualified and diverse candidates to get discovered and hired. Search for job and internship opportunities, access career advice, and connect directly with top employers.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruitment platform that centralizes all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small to make outbound recruiting easy. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 800M+ open web profiles and 45+ platforms. Automate and build personalized recru...
Covey
getcovey.com
Recruiting platform with the most intelligent AI tool that can evaluate talent the way you do. By describing, in your own words, how you would evaluate a candidate profile, along with any trade-offs you'd make, Scout will generate a bot to execute your strategy. Inbound Candidate Screening - Can run...
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-...
LiveHire
livehire.com
LiveHires recruitment software provides a world-class candidate and recruiter experience that is intuitive and easy to use while allowing your organisation to: - Build a more productive and high-functioning recruitment team - Protect your brands reputation by reducing candidate rejection - Reach hir...
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the appl...
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers c...
Chattr
chattr.ai
HR automation software that makes hourly workforce hiring the easiest part of your day.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflo...
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that significantly reduces hiring time (and cost) by automatically engaging, screening, and scheduling interviews with top candidates in minutes.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruit...
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is the recruiting platform redefining how top employers recruit young people. The Rakuna Platform includes Rakuna Recruit, the simplest mobile app for recruiting offline events, and Rakuna Recruit Dashboard, the event management and candidate relationship management dashboard for campus/event...
Team Engine
teamengine.io
To win the war on talent, you need a lightning-fast hiring process and a fail-proof system for consistent communication with candidates and employees alike. Team Engine helps you attract more applicants, hire them quicker and—crucially—keep them engaged throughout their tenure. Team Engine accelerat...
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.