Board management software provides a unified workspace for board members, chief executives, and other key professionals to stay organized, make timely decisions, and plan effectively. These collaborative tools offer access to agendas, documents, notes, calendars, and contacts, enhancing the corporate meeting process. Users can upload files to the workspace and assign access based on roles and clearance levels. Typically used by leadership teams, such as a parent committee or the board of a large corporation, board management software can also be integrated with other collaboration tools that involve employees or participants at various authority levels.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
The Nasdaq app offers real-time financial data, customizable watchlists, market analysis, and educational resources for informed investing and portfolio management.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
Admincontrol provides a secure platform for boards and management to access information and collaborate efficiently on decision-making processes.
Boardable
boardable.com
Boardable is a board management platform that facilitates secure document sharing, agenda management, and collaboration for effective governance.
Knowa
knowa.co
Knowa is a board management app that streamlines governance by providing secure tools for meetings, document sharing, and collaboration among board members.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Ansarada is a secure platform for managing high-stakes financial projects, offering tools for data sharing, collaboration, and document management in M&A and fundraising.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is a secure, user-friendly platform for contract management, board meeting management, and entity management, designed for SMBs and non-profits.
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is a meeting management tool that helps teams plan, conduct, and follow up on meetings by organizing agendas, taking notes, and tracking tasks.
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard is board management software that streamlines governance processes, enhances security, and supports collaboration among board members.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Tasks in a Box enables goal-sharing collaboration among users, facilitating process adaptation and teamwork without rigid organizational structures.
Adam.ai
adam.ai
Adam.ai is a board management software for capturing, managing, and sharing meeting information, enhancing decision-making with tools like agendas, tracking, and AI support.
Zeck
zeck.app
Zeck is a cloud-based platform that streamlines board meeting preparation and enhances engagement through automation, collaboration, and analytics.
BoardPro
boardpro.com
BoardPro is board management software that streamlines meeting organization, document storage, and communication for small enterprises and nonprofits.
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Board Management is a digital platform for secure board operations, facilitating meeting planning, document management, communication, and compliance for board members.
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly is a secure collaboration platform for decision makers, enabling efficient communication and information sharing among boards, management teams, and shareholders.
GOVRN
govrn.com
GOVRN is board management software that streamlines governance tasks, enhances collaboration, and secures data management for improved decision-making.
Govenda
govenda.com
Govenda is a board management platform that streamlines governance processes with tools for secure document sharing, meeting organization, and member collaboration.
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper is an app for managing entity data, creating org charts, and tracking filing requirements and deadlines for organizations.
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack is an online governance platform for charter school boards that simplifies management, enhances communication, and supports compliance.
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
MyBoardPacket is an online tool for managing board meeting materials, providing document management, voting, discussions, and collaboration features.
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management tool that helps organize meetings, manage agendas, distribute materials, and track action items for better collaboration.
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace is a digital platform that simplifies and automates board management for condos, HOAs, and non-profits through collaboration tools and secure document management.
BoardShape
boardshape.com
BoardShape is a tool for startups to organize board or committee meetings, allowing agenda building, inline discussions, and streamlined follow-up on action items.
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud connects professionals and companies through advisory boards, enabling recruitment, management, and participation in advisory roles for career development.
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany is a meeting management app for boards and executives, offering tools for organizing meetings, managing documents, and tracking minutes while ensuring data security.
