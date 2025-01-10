App store for web apps
Top AI Image Generators Software - Philippines
AI image generators are software applications or platforms that utilize generative AI (artificial intelligence) to create high-quality images. These algorithms are designed to mimic human-like creativity and artistic style, enabling the generation of visually appealing and diverse images based on user-defined inputs or criteria. AI image generation technology allows users to generate images that resemble real-world objects, scenes, or artistic concepts. These AI-powered systems have become valuable tools for artists, designers, content creators, and other professionals who require access to a vast repertoire of visual assets for their projects. One of the key features of AI image generators is their text-to-image capability. Users can provide descriptive text prompts or keywords, and the software intelligently interprets and translates them into visually appealing images. Whether it's a vivid description of a landscape, a character's appearance, or a specific object, the AI image generator uses its advanced algorithms to generate images that closely match the provided textual input. In addition to text-to-image functionality, AI image generators provide users with a diverse set of customization options. Users can specify various image attributes, such as style, color scheme, composition, or specific object details, to achieve the desired visual output. The software leverages sophisticated deep learning models to ensure that the generated images possess realistic details, accurate rendering, and an overall coherent composition. Unlike traditional image editing software that primarily relies on manual manipulation or filters, such as photo editing software, AI image generators employ machine learning techniques to analyze patterns, learn from vast datasets, and generate images with an impressive level of detail and artistic style. These generators are not limited to pre-existing image assets but have the ability to produce entirely new visuals based on user-defined parameters or textual inputs. Furthermore, AI image generators share similarities with synthetic media software, as they both focus on the generation of visual content. To qualify for inclusion in the AI image generators category, a product must: * Utilize advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to generate high-quality images that mimic human-like creativity and artistic style using text prompts. * Provide flexible customization options, allowing users to control various aspects of the generated images, such as style, composition, color palette, or specific object attributes. * Enable users to interact with the AI image generation process, providing means to iterate, refine, or fine-tune the output through feedback mechanisms or interactive interfaces.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite of image editing tools. These include resizing, cropping, blurring, sharpening, and adding text or borders to images. Apart from traditional edits, users may transform photos into sketches or cartoons, create collages, merge images, and change photo backgrounds. The platform also provides tools to manipulate facial features, upscale images, and even generate PNG files. Fotor's capabilities extend to the creation of logos, flyers, and posters for marketing, as well as social media assets like YouTube thumbnails or Instagram post designs. The platform covers a wide range of applications, such as editing text in images, colorizing photos, and removing objects or backgrounds from images. In addition to photo editing, Fotor offers similar AI tools for generating and enhancing videos and GIFs, also allowing users to remove watermarks or objects.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
HyperBooth.Ai
hyperbooth.ai
HyperBooth.Ai - Create stunning AI photos instantly with just one selfie. Choose from 200+ photo styles, or design your own photo styles using a text prompt! HyperBooth.Ai is one of the world's highest quality and fastest AI-powered personalized photo generators. Simply upload only one input photo to generate AI photos of your preferred style in 30 seconds or less! Each AI-generated photo is personalized to match your input photo subject. HyperBooth.Ai comes with over 200 pre-trained photo styles for you to use without any prior AI experience, or unleash your creativity with us by designing your own photo styles using a text prompt. Be sure to generate the perfect photos for every occasion and project.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Plask
plask.ai
Plask Motion is an AI-powered motion capture and animation tool. Using AI technology, it converts videos into stunning animations, providing practical solutions for 3D creation and workflow processes. The tool is specially crafted to cater to the needs of game prototype development, making animation creation straightforward and efficient. User-friendly, Plask Motion has community tutorials that ease the adoption and learning process by providing step-by-step guidance on how to best utilize its features. Additionally, it offers users the flexibility to import completed animations into their preferred tool. Serving the wider creative industries, including gaming, film, and virtual reality, Plask Motion has proven to streamline motion capturing and create seamless and efficient animation creation. Users can conveniently find answers to commonly asked questions on the platform. With an engaged user community, it has been employed by many creators to power creative projects.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Imagine Me
imagineme.app
ImagineMe is a new AI art generator that lets you generate stunning art of yourself from a simple text description. Anything you can imagine.
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
RenderNet
rendernet.ai
RenderNet AI is a powerful image generator with focus on creating consistent characters and control their pose, composition and style.
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
AI image generation for teams - You can easily generate AI logo, AI book covers, AI posters and more - Stockimg AI
AI Poster Generator
aipostergenerator.net
AI Poster Generator is an innovative GPT that specializes in creating stunning posters. Whether you're looking to design a Disney Pixar poster, a classic movie poster, or any other type of poster design, this GPT has you covered. It serves as a versatile poster maker, utilizing AI to transform your ideas into visually captivating designs. The AI Poster Generator is perfect for both professionals and hobbyists alike, offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies the poster creation process. With a focus on design aesthetics and attention to detail, this GPT ensures that every poster you create will be eye-catching and tailored to your specific needs.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
With DeftGPT you can: * Simplify Your Content Writing: DeftGPT allows you to ask questions, get instant answers, and have interactive conversations with AI. You will have instant access to GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude from Anthropic, and a variety of other bots. * Team management: DeftGPT simplifies management and billing by enabling you to invite unlimited members to your organization account. This saves you money while boosting overall productivity. Plus, with our plan, you can unify your billing into one account for added convenience. * Chat with any PDF or document: From legal agreements to financial reports, DeftGPT breathes life into your documents. You can ask questions, receive summaries, locate information, and much more. Additionally, it is compatible with various formats including PDF, txt, docx, doc, and even eml! * Get ChatGPT-like results right next to Google Search: the perfect tool for accurate and reliable search results alongside Google. Say goodbye to irrelevant data, and get precise answers with our intelligent integration. Optimize your search experience with DeftGPT! * Create content anytime on Chrome: Craft exceptional content with ease using Chrome by pressing your customized shortcut. This quick and effortless way allows you to produce distinctive and engaging content or modify the existing text for tasks such as revising social media bios or condensing articles. Also, you can customize the shortcut according to your preference. * Use DeftGPT anywhere: DeftGPT is your go-to tool for seamless integration across a variety of platforms. Use it in popular applications such as Google Docs, email clients, and social media. Plus, with its versatility, DeftGPT works effortlessly with platforms like Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
PicLumen
piclumen.com
AI image generation through text-to-image and image-to-image methods. Unlimited, free, watermark-free creations in various styles.
Artimator
artimator.io
Free AI art generator Our FREE AI art generator is based on Stable Diffusion 1.5, Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) and Artimator artificial intelligence artwork and will help you to create amazing and the most beautiful arts very easily from your text description or your image with AI! You can create an unlimited unique arts based on your text description. If you don't like the resulting ai art, you can generate again with the same text description to get different result or add additional clarifications to the prompt. With Artimator AI photo generator, you can style your selfie in different styles, and to know how your favorite cartoon characters would look in real life. Also our AI image generator allows to easy removal of unnecessary objects from your photo, such as strangers. The AI artwork generator will save your time from searching for free images and save you money from buying it in image stock. When you generate AI art with our free AI image generator, you automatically receive all rights to your AI art.
BeautyPlus
beautyplus.com
BeautyPlus AI photo editor is designed for easy photo editing. It’s an AI-powered image editing app using advanced AI algorithms to automatically enhance and edit pictures for better quality.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Geleza
geleza.app
The Only AI Platform You Will Ever Need! Tired of too many AI platforms? Us Too! Find all the tools in one place. Revolutionize your work with AI. Join us and start innovating today.
Booth AI
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
Arthemy
arthemy.ai
Arthemy is an AI-powered image generation service. Using simple descriptions, along with rough sketches or initial images, Arthemy can generate a multitude of potential final designs or inspirations to help you overcome creative blocks and explore new solutions for both individual artists or teams.
AI Anime Generator
aianimegenerator.top
The AI Anime Generator is a tool based on artificial intelligence technology used to generate various anime characters and illustrations. It utilizes deep learning algorithms and image generation techniques to create unique and lifelike anime character representations through trained models. Through the AI Anime Generator, users can explore endless possibilities for creating anime characters and bring forth one-of-a-kind anime character depictions.
Instantgen AI
instantgen.ai
instantgen.ai is an AI-powered platform that can generate images and text in a matter of seconds. Whether for social media posts, marketing campaigns, writing emails, or creating visuals for a project, Instantgen provides a fast and convenient solution to produce high-quality and creative outputs that can meet a wide range of needs and purposes.
CandyIcons
candyicons.com
CandyIcons is an AI app icon generator that provides users with thousands of unique and exclusive app icons to enhance the visual appeal of their applications. Create beautiful, royalty-free app icons from text in three clicks. CandyIcons turns your ideas into reality using the latest AI technology (DALL·E 3). Describe your icon in a few words, choose your colors and style, and watch the magic happen! CandyIcons also offers pre-made icons for users who may be lacking inspiration. These pre-made icons cover a wide range of categories, ensuring there is something suitable for every app.
Flux AI Image Generator
fluxaiimagegenerator.com
FLUX AI Image Generator is a state-of-the-art text-to-image generation model developed by Black Forest Labs. It creates high-quality images based on textual prompts, utilizing advanced AI techniques to produce realistic and artistic visuals.
WindyBot
windybot.com
WindyBot is a suite of services powered by AI. Our first service allows Slack users to use GPT-3 over the Slack workspace. On your Slack workspace, WindyBot acts as a smart AI assistant answering questions, solving problems and improving your productivity.
Flux Image Generator
fluximagegenerator.net
Flux Image Generator is a state-of-the-art text-to-image generation model developed by Black Forest Labs. It creates high-quality images based on textual prompts, utilizing advanced AI techniques to produce realistic and artistic visuals.
Tolio.se
tolio.se
TOLIO is an AI-powered writing tool that streamlines all writing. Discover the future of content creation today. Tolio redefines the way you create content. With our AI-powered platform, you create everything from captivating marketing copy to in-depth articles. Fast, simple and effective.
Invoke
invoke.com
Invoke is a powerful, secure, and easy-to-deploy generative AI platform for professional studios to create visual media. Train models on your intellectual property, control every aspect of the production process, and maintain complete ownership of your data, in perpetuity.
Sticker AI
stickerai.net
Sticker AI Generator can quickly generate high-quality sticker in a matter of minutes, saving you valuable time and effort.
Shakker AI
shakker.ai
AI image generation doesn't have to be clunky when you use Shakker. Whether you want to create images, change styles, combine components, or inpaint any parts, Shakker makes it smoother than ever for you with prompt suggestion and precise designs.
Poly.AI
polyai.ai
Poly.AI is an innovative chatbot platform designed to facilitate deeper and more discreet conversations using next-generation artificial intelligence. It offers users the ability to engage in free and dynamic chats with over 10 million unique characters, enhancing roleplay experiences and casual conversations alike.
Idyllic
idyllic.app
Idyllic is a generative AI platform that transforms your text descriptions into high-quality images, utilizing advanced AI algorithms to bring your creative visions to life.
FluxAI.art
fluxai.art
Transform text into images with Flux.1, the cutting-edge AI image generator by Black Forest Labs. Experience unparalleled image quality and prompt adherence to creative projects with Flux.1 [pro], Flux.1 [dev], and Flux.1 [schnell].
Rubbrband
rubbrband.com
Rubbrband is building an AI artist that can imagine and edit beautiful images for you.
PixieMint
pixiemint.com
Instantly create stunning visuals in seconds. Leverage curated generative AI tools for marketing, advertising, product photos, concept art and more with ease. No Photoshop Skills Required. PixieMint offers multiple selection of creative AI tools with the best AI photorealistic generation: 1. Text to Image 2. Image to Image 3. Replace Object 4. Erase Object 5. Replace Background 6. Remove Background 7. Type and Replace 8. Upscale Image 9. Generative Fill 10. Sketch Render 11. Sticker Maker 12. Face Swap 13. Reimagine 14. Audio Generation 15. Video Generation
Mixart.ai
mixart.ai
With our free AI image generator, creating and editing images has never been easier. Harness the potential of AI to effortlessly generate and customize visuals according to your vision. Start creating today!
Qolaba
qolaba.ai
Qolaba is at the forefront of generative AI technology, dedicated to transforming how digital content is created and consumed. Qolaba platform provides innovative tools that empower digital content creators, freelancers, artists, photographers, students, marketing agencies, and businesses worldwide. With a suite of advanced features including text-to-image generation, text-to-speech capabilities, and sophisticated language models like Claude Opus, Gemini Pro, and Mistral Large, Qolaba enables users to bring their creative visions to life more efficiently and with stunning quality. Qolaba's commitment to quality, accessibility, and user-friendly design makes it easier for creators from all backgrounds to achieve industry recognition and enhance their creative processes.
Remix
remix.ai
Remix AI is the social network for your imagination. Remix is a web-app, and a social mobile app on iOS and Android that is the place to discover and create the best of AI video and image content. Share your Midjourneys, Runways, and see what others are creating. Create with our own collaborative AI engine. Participate in fun hashtag challenges, themes, and explorations. The app is designed from the ground up leveraging ML and AI for the best experience. Create and share AI images & video with friends or the Remix community. Use free with no ads, or upgrade to Remix Pro for unlimited access and the ultimate experience. * Create & Remix with AI * Create & Connect with Friends * Share with the World
Imagine Anything
imagineanything.ai
Generate Free AI Images with Imagine Anything. Easily create Photos, Clipart, Graphics and more with our AI Generator.
Craiyon
craiyon.com
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
Picsman
picsman.ai
Easily enhance and create product photos with our AI editing tools. Remove background, AI image generator, remove objects, photo enhancer and batch edit.
Aux Machina
auxmachina.com
For the easiest AI photo generator in the universe, try Aux Machina. No prompts required. Free for a limited time.
IconPea
iconpea.com
IconPea.com is a free online AI tool designed to generate free icons. It uses advanced AI technology to create unique and high-quality icons for various uses, including web design, app icon development, and graphic projects.
DrawThisAI
drawthis.ai
DrawThisAI - Your go-to high-quality AI art generator. With a single click, transform your ideas into striking visual masterpieces. Whether you're crafting stunning social media visuals, diving into the world of NFTs, or cutting down on design costs, DrawThis.ai makes it effortless. Create captivating pareidolia (hidden) images that engage audiences and elevate your online presence—all without limits or boundaries. Experience pure creative power at your fingertips!
StockLibrary
stocklibrary.ai
Stock Library AI is a cutting-edge platform that uses AI to generate customized stock images based on your detailed descriptions. Just type what you need, and its AI brings your vision to life.
Runware
runware.ai
Ultra-fast, lowest-cost generative media. Powered by custom hardware, fueled by green energy. Deploy AI content effortlessly – no infrastructure or ML experts needed. By combining proprietary hardware with accelerated software and orchestration, Runware blazing-fast image generation at incredibly low cost. No image degradation, just supercharged Stable Diffusion through a well-designed API that supports the entire SD ecosystem, including technologies like ControlNet, LoRAs, IP-Adapters, InstantID, and more. Get complete flexibility in model selection, with more than 180k open source SD models included – and the option to bring any of your own privately trained models or fine-tunes. Runware is backed by some of the world’s leading investors, including: a16z Speedrun, Lunar Ventures, Zero Prime, Begin Capital, and more.
FaceMeX
facemex.ai
FaceMeX is a comprehensive, free AI toolkit designed to streamline your creative process. Whether you want to swap faces, turn text into images, or edit photos, you can find everything you need in one place.
WOMBO Dream
dream.ai
Create beautiful artwork using the power of AI. Enter a prompt, pick an art style and watch WOMBO Dream turn your idea into an AI-powered painting in seconds.
Dreamlike
dreamlike.art
Create stunning original art in seconds with the power of AI. Magical AI tools. Create endless original images, modify existing ones, and more.
Dream Up (Deviant Art)
dreamup.com
DeviantArt DreamUp is an AI-art generator that enables users to create AI-generated art safely and fairly. The tool enables creators to control how their art is used, whether or not AI models and datasets should be trained based on their content, if AI images can be generated in their style, and if they should be credited when their style is used as inspiration in DreamUp-generated images. The tool upscales all images to the highest resolutions and allows users to re-run using the same prompt, or adjust the original prompt for a new direction. Additionally, DeviantArt DreamUp has auto-tagging for #AIart and DreamUp indication for all images submitted on the platform. This helps users control how much AI art they see while browsing DeviantArt. All images must comply with the Terms of Service and Etiquette Policy. All DeviantArt members get 5 free prompts to get started.
Lucidpic
lucidpic.com
Lucidpic's AI photo studio allows you to generate unique, royalty-free, hyper-realistic images of people at a fraction of the cost of running real photoshoots or purchasing stock photography. * Avatars: Create a digital version of yourself from a single photo. Creative and lifelike avatars in seconds. * Stock Photos: Produce AI-generated images with people for your projects. * AI Person Generator: Design custom characters and people for any scenario, with control over appearance, setting, and style.
Artsmart.ai
artsmart.ai
Artsmart.ai is an AI image generator that creates awesome, realistic images from simple text and image prompts. Whether you need images for marketing materials, design inspiration, or e-commerce photos, Artsmart.ai has got you covered. Simply select a preset that matches the style you're after, such as photorealistic or impressionist, and enter a prompt to describe the image you want to create. With Artsmart.ai, you can easily elevate your marketing game and impress your audience with visually captivating content.
Aihairstyles
aihairstyles.com
Try different hair styles with AI - slicked back, pompodour, and more. Male and female styles
Artblast AI
artblastai.com
ArtBlast AI is an exceptional web app powered by artificial intelligence that enables users to unleash their creativity and bring their artistic ideas to life. With a user-friendly interface, it allows users, regardless of their level of experience, to generate stunning and unique art using their own concepts, sketches, and photographs. By transforming thoughts into mesmerizing visuals, collaborating with the AI through personal sketches and drawings, and generating remarkable variations of their own images, ArtBlast AI truly offers limitless potential for creativity. Moreover, users can further personalize their creations by adding descriptive text, making it an unparalleled tool for working with AI technology. Experience the magic of AI art generation with ArtBlast AI. Transform images into dream-like art with ArtBlast AI - the AI-powered image generator. Unleash creativity with personalized variations.
Real Fake Photos
realfakephotos.com
Real Fake Photos is an AI-based tool designed to generate high-quality images for use in dating app profiles. It requires the user to upload 10-15 images of themselves with their face clearly visible. The AI model then uses these images to generate more high-quality pictures, which can then be used in the user’s dating profile. The entire process is simple, with three steps: uploading the images, cropping them, and tripling the user’s matches. The tool is free to use, but users can upgrade to the premium plan to remove watermarks from the images. Real Fake Photos offers convenience and affordability, and is proven to be effective in improving dating profile matches. If users are not satisfied with the results, they can reach out to the support team to troubleshoot the issue.