Ad networks link advertisers with web and app publishers, consolidating ad inventory from these platforms and aligning it with advertiser demand to streamline the digital advertising purchasing process. This offers advertisers a single source for potential ad placements and provides publishers with a monetization option for their websites. For advertisers, ad networks display the available inventory for purchase. For publishers, they package the inventory to maximize its appeal and profitability for advertisers. Acting as intermediaries, ad networks connect advertiser campaign management with publisher ad management software, ensuring both systems are integrated with the ad network.
Beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Beehiiv is a platform for creating and managing newsletters, offering tools for audience management, content creation, and monetization.
MaxBounty
maxbounty.com
MaxBounty connects advertisers with affiliates, offering tools for managing CPA campaigns, tracking performance, and optimizing marketing strategies.
Flashtalking
flashtalking.com
Flashtalking is an ad-serving platform that personalizes advertising across channels, offering tools for campaign management, creative personalization, and analytics.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is a content experience platform that allows publishers and businesses to create interactive website experiences easily, without needing technical resources.
PubScale
pubscale.com
PubScale is a dashboard for mobile publishers to acquire users and monetize apps or games with various ad solutions and tools.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Performcb
performcb.com
Performcb is an affiliate marketing platform that connects publishers with advertisers, enabling performance-based marketing across various online verticals.
Adapex
adapex.io
Adapex is a platform that helps publishers effectively monetize ads by providing tools for revenue management, performance monitoring, and compliance with data privacy standards.
ADxAD.COM
adxad.com
ADxAD is an advertising network that provides various ad formats and targeting options to effectively reach audiences and optimize online marketing campaigns.
AdPushup
adpushup.com
AdPushup is a revenue optimization platform that helps web publishers increase advertising income through AI-powered tools, ad layout optimization, and performance analytics.
ClickAdilla
clickadilla.com
ClickAdilla is a self-serve ad network that connects advertisers and publishers, offering various ad formats and real-time reporting with anti-fraud measures.
Publift
publift.com
Publift is a programmatic advertising platform that helps publishers optimize ad revenue with tailored strategies, tools for analytics, and management of ad inventory.
Viztrade
viztrade.com
Viztrade is a self-serve advertising platform that simplifies the process of selling ad inventory for media owners and automates ad order creation.
