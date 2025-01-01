Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Is the product an effective collaborator in business operations? The key drivers of user satisfaction in A/B Testing products include 'Reporting and Analytics,' 'Multivariate testing capabilities,' and 'AI/Machine Learning.' These factors are identified through an algorithm that selects attributes most likely to predict user satisfaction within this category.
Submit New App
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
ClickFunnels is an online platform for creating sales funnels, allowing users to design pages that convert visitors into leads and customers without technical skills.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce is a landing page builder that helps users create and optimize high-converting pages using a drag-and-drop interface and AI-powered features.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that tracks user behavior to optimize digital products and improve customer engagement through data-driven insights.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is an open-source platform for product analytics, feature flagging, A/B testing, and session recording, designed to help developers improve software products.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a real-time analytics platform for publishers that tracks audience engagement and content performance to inform publishing strategies.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is a live operations engine for games, offering tools for player retention through segmentation, a campaign builder, and a liveops calendar.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages is a no-code website and landing page builder for small businesses, enabling users to create and optimize pages for lead generation and conversions.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy is a platform that provides tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, SEO analysis, and event tracking to optimize website performance and user experience.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert is a digital experience optimization tool for A/B testing, surveys, and advanced segmentation to improve conversion rates and customer insights.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
Fluid Ads allows users to create and manage digital display adverts, offering options for fully managed campaigns or self-service, with targeting and performance reporting features.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider is a cloud-based search engine that enables customizable website searches, improving user navigation and search relevance.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an email marketing platform that helps businesses enhance sales and customer retention through email automation, segmentation, and performance analytics.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an omnichannel marketing platform that helps businesses analyze data, segment audiences, automate tasks, and improve customer engagement to enhance sales and reduce costs.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg helps analyze user behavior on websites through heatmaps, scrollmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing to improve user experience and conversion rates.
Splitbee
splitbee.io
Splitbee helps track website performance and user behavior through analytics, funnels, automations, and A/B testing, enabling informed optimizations.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics app that helps businesses track user interactions on websites using heatmaps, A/B testing, and surveys to improve engagement and conversions.
Landingi
landingi.com
Landingi is a landing page creation platform that enables marketers to design, test, and optimize landing pages using a drag-and-drop editor and various templates.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks is a cloud-based CRM that integrates sales, marketing, and customer service for better business collaboration and customer management.
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a digital optimization platform for A/B testing and personalization, enabling businesses to run experiments and enhance user experiences.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
Flagsmith is a service for managing feature flags and remote configurations across web, mobile, and server applications, allowing for user targeting and real-time updates.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit automates Google Analytics tasks for auditing, analyzing, and optimizing online marketing campaigns and user behavior across digital platforms.
Eppo
geteppo.com
Eppo is a data warehouse-native A/B testing platform that offers statistical analysis, feature management, and automated reporting for efficient experimentation.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
Squeezely helps businesses personalize customer interactions by collecting data, creating segments, and delivering tailored experiences across various platforms.
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
AutoOptimize automates website optimization by offering 50 templated A/B tests designed to improve conversion rates.
DevCycle
devcycle.com
DevCycle is a feature flag management platform that helps developers control and optimize software releases through efficient feature flag tools and integrations.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit for e-commerce, enabling customizable popups and website personalization to enhance customer engagement and boost sales.
AdOptics
adoptics.com
AdOptics offers an automated A/B testing service for Google Ads to improve conversion rates at the ad level.
Upflowy
upflowy.com
Upflowy is a no-code tool for creating and optimizing user flows on websites, allowing A/B testing and customization for signups, onboarding, and lead capture.
Convert.com
convert.com
Convert.com is an A/B testing and CRO platform that helps agencies and eCommerce companies optimize conversion rates using various testing tools.
Testeum
testeum.com
Testeum is a testing platform that helps optimize web and mobile apps through user testing, parallel execution, and detailed analytics.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization tool that offers customizable popups and personalization features to enhance e-commerce businesses' sales and user engagement.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate is an ecommerce personalization software that helps brands create tailored online experiences to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.
Optibase
optibase.io
Optibase is an A/B testing app for Webflow that enables users to optimize site conversion rates by testing different versions of web elements and tracking performance.
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is an analytics platform that tracks user behavior on websites, providing insights for content personalization and A/B testing to improve user experience.
Taplytics
taplytics.com
Taplytics is a mobile app analytics platform for A/B testing, feature flags, and user behavior insights, supporting both iOS and Android development.
Nosto
nosto.com
Nosto is an eCommerce platform that enhances online shopping experiences by personalizing interactions and optimizing conversions through data integration and AI.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
SplitMetrics offers tools for optimizing Apple Search Ads, A/B testing, and app growth, focusing on keyword discovery, campaign management, and competitive analysis.
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform for website personalization and conversion optimization, enabling testing and customization based on user behavior and preferences.
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno is a conversion optimization platform that enhances user engagement through targeted popups, email/SMS capture, product recommendations, and real-time analytics.
GrowthBook
growthbook.io
GrowthBook is an open-source platform for managing feature flags and conducting A/B testing, allowing developers to customize experiments and analyze data without disruption.
Apptimize
apptimize.com
Apptimize is a platform for A/B testing and feature management, helping brands improve user experiences across mobile and web applications.
Statsig
statsig.com
Statsig is a product experimentation platform for managing feature rollouts and running data-driven experiments to optimize applications across various platforms.
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect is an A/B testing platform for optimizing websites and personalizing customer experiences through various testing methods and advanced targeting options.
Maxymizely
maxymizely.com
Maxymizely is an analytics platform for mobile and web apps that allows businesses to optimize user engagement and improve ROI through A/B testing and user behavior analysis.
Personyze
personyze.com
Personyze is a personalization toolkit for websites that enables user-targeted content, AI recommendations, email broadcasting, and A/B testing to optimize engagement and conversions.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.