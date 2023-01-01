Synology Inc. (Chinese: 群暉科技; pinyin: Qúnhuī Kējì) is a Taiwanese corporation that specializes in Network-attached storage (NAS) appliances. Synology’s line of NAS is known as the DiskStation for desktop models, FlashStation for all-flash models, and RackStation for rack-mount models. Synology's products are distributed worldwide and localized in several languages. Synology's headquarters are located in Taipei, Taiwan, with subsidiaries located around the world. In 2018, product review website Wirecutter described Synology as a longtime "leader in the small-business and home NAS arena", albeit still a newcomer in the field of Wi-Fi routers.

Website: account.synology.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Synology. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.