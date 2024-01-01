Swipey

Swipey

Swipey | Smart Financial Tools for the Modern SME Swipey bridges the gap between the payment services that traditional financial institutions deliver, and the features that modern SMEs want. At Swipey we practice another way of working – we do not settle for bad processes or non-value-added output. We are on a mission to transform SMEs in Southeast Asia.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

