Supernova
cloud.supernova.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Supernova app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Design systems made easy. Supernova helps you build, mature, and scale your design system with ease. From powerful documentation to efficient design system management, it's the ideal end-to-end platform that grows with your design system.
Website: supernova.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Supernova. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.