Ideanote
app.ideanote.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Ideanote app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Ideanote is a new way to work with ideas. It's faster, more efficient, and lets you build a fully customizable idea management flow from start to finish.
Website: ideanote.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ideanote. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.