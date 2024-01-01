Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Mapify IoT

Mapify IoT

Website: mapify.ai

Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems with a simple, low-code SaaS platform. It’s easy but powerful, Ingest > Process > Visualize > Take action!

Categories:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

Website: mapify.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mapify IoT. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

