XR Books - Custom Story Creator is an AI-driven platform that focuses on creating tailor-made graphic novels. The platform uses GPT-4 and Stable Diffusion models to generate unique visual narratives based on user-provided text prompts, allowing users to create one-of-a-kind comics or anime without the need for technical or design skills. With XR Books, users can immerse themselves in AI-crafted anime and comic books, unlocking the boundless world of personalized graphic novels. The platform offers various options to customize the generated graphic novels, including adding new chapters to existing novels or replacing or updating pre-existing chapters. XR Books offers both free and paid plans, with the free plan providing limited access to the platform's AI-generated features and advanced customization options available in the paid plans. Users can save their generated graphic novels to their account or export them in various formats, such as PDF or image files, for easy sharing and printing. The platform currently offers anime, comic books and children's stories, with the manga option coming soon. The platform also provides a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section where users can find answers to common inquiries or reach out to the support team via email for additional assistance. Overall, XR Books - Custom Story Creator is an effective tool for storytelling enthusiasts seeking to create unique graphic narratives with the help of AI.

Website: customstorycreator.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Custom Story Creator. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.