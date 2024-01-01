Staircase AI is pioneering Customer Relationship Intelligence. Our platform leverages AI to analyze millions of customer interactions and turn them into actionable human insights that are impossible to spot with the naked eye. Companies depend on Staircase AI to cut through the noise and improve their NRR. Staircase AI reveals deep human signals and uncovers customers' health, sentiment, journey events, risks, and opportunities. Our cutting-edge technology analyzes all of your customer interactions, including emails, chats, Slack activity, video calls, and more. It then connects between the human signals to generate relationship-based insights such as stakeholder changes, positive or negative sentiment trends, problematic topics, and more. Combined with existing product analytics, our human analytics provides the missing element to fully understanding your customer to grow at scale and fight churn.

