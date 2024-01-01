Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and In-App Search - make it easy for companies to organize and optimize their existing content. With Raffle Search, you can streamline your search process and make the most of your data. We use AI to improve companies’ customer and employee understanding through tracking interactions and utilizing behavior analytics for data insights such as trending questions, knowledge gaps, and resolution rates, thereby enhancing communication and support.

Website: raffle.ai

