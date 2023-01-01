WebCatalog
Careers websites for the new generation. APPLICANT TRACKING - Modern, beautiful recruiting tools that are mobile responsive and simple to use. Fast implementation with zero IT involvement. CAREERS WEBSITE - Beautiful employer brand website that puts you in control, with your own content management system, powerful SEO, talent communities, job alerts, blogging, interactive jobs map, ATS integration.

Website: bfound.net

