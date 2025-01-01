Top Sprinto Alternatives

Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
DATEV
datev.de
The DATEV app streamlines accounting and financial management, offering tools for invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax compliance with integration capabilities.
Scrut Automation
scrut.io
Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.
Source Intelligence
sourceintelligence.com
Source Intelligence is an app for managing product compliance, responsible sourcing, sustainability, and supply chain visibility through data collection and reporting.
Everstream Analytics
everstream.ai
Everstream Analytics provides AI-driven insights and risk analytics for supply chains, helping businesses anticipate disruptions and improve operational resilience.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Oneleet
oneleet.com
Oneleet is a cybersecurity platform that helps companies manage security, compliance, and monitoring through automated tools and human expertise.
Vanta
vanta.com
Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.
Workiva
workiva.com
Workiva is a cloud-based platform for streamlining financial and ESG reporting, compliance, and collaboration across business functions.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
TealBook
tealbook.com
TealBook automates supplier data management, offering insights for better sourcing decisions and improved procurement efficiency.
Drata
drata.com
Drata is a compliance automation platform that monitors security controls and streamlines workflows to ensure audit readiness and adherence to various compliance standards.
Pro Backup
probackup.io
Pro Backup securely backs up data from cloud apps like Airtable, Asana, and Trello, enabling easy restoration of deleted information.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Risk Ledger
riskledger.com
Risk Ledger is a cybersecurity platform that enables organizations to assess and manage third-party risks while sharing risk data with their supply chains.
PrivacyEngine
privacyengine.io
PrivacyEngine aids organizations in managing data protection and compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, offering tools for assessments and policy management.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Hyperproof
hyperproof.io
Hyperproof is a compliance operations platform that centralizes and automates compliance management and risk assessment across multiple frameworks.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Circit
circit.io
Circit is an audit evidence collection platform that streamlines verification processes for auditors, facilitating collaboration and data integration across various use cases.
