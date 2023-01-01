Sprintly
sprint.ly
Sprintly makes it easy for startups and agencies to collaborate on software projects. Sprintly gives you a full view of what the team is working across all development stages and also lets you track progress against objectives. Sprintly requires no configuration, so teams can be up and running in seconds. Sprintly has deep integration with GitHub and items can be updated automatically from within a GitHub Commit message or Pull Request. Slack integration also helps keep the team in sync.
