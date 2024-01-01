Spenmo

Spenmo

Spenmo is the go-to payments software for growing businesses. We are an end-to-end payables software that brings internal spend management, corporate cards, automated bill payments, approval workflows, and accounting reconciliation into an integrated view. Companies that use Spenmo save over 50 hours and $10,000 every month. Upon completing the Y-Combinator program in 2020, Spenmo has since grown to over 200 employees and raised over US$85M in venture capital from leading investors such as Y Combinator, Insight Partners, Addition, Salesforce, Global Founders' Capital and Alpha JWC.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

